Amazon Prime Day just got ambushed by this epic cheap Google Home deal

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday to try to get some mega discounts on smart speakers – Currys is offering great Google Home deals right now.

The real humdinger deal is the full-size Google Home for just £39 at Currys – saving £50 from the RRP, making it better than half price!

But you can also get the Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) for just £29 at Currys – saving £20 off full price.

These are both Google smart speakers, so naturally have Google Assistant built in, meaning you can ask for the weather, or to play your favourite ’80s pop mix, or to turn on your Hue lights. The bigger Google Home offers more powerful speakers, while the smaller Nest Mini fits anywhere discreetly.

You can stream audio to these speakers over Wi-Fi, or you can connect to them via Bluetooth.

Google Home | Save £50 | Now £39 at Currys

Google's smart speaker looks like it's being replaced with a newer version imminently, which is why this model is such a deal, but that's all good with us – this works great, and is now a bargain! You've got full Google Assistant support for questions, commands, smart home control, music and more.View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) | Saev £20 | Now £29 at Currys

The Google Nest Mini is a smaller, cheaper way to get yourself Google Assistant in any room. The audio might not be as strong as its big brother, but if you want something to add smarts in the office or bedroom, it's absolutely ideal – the small size means it can fit in anywhere you need it.View Deal

We're sure there'll be more great smart speaker deals over the next few months, but we're not sure you'll find better than that Google Home deal! But keep checking back – we'll always find the lowest prices for Google Home and Amazon Echo devices.