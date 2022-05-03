Amazon Prime Day date confirmed for July

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a recent press release, Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for a July date this year. Following suit of Prime Day 2021, it's a surefire bet that we'll be seeing Amazon's biggest sale day around the same date.

With just over two months to go, Amazon gave some additional details within their first-quarter results press release. While the press release gives a ton of information about Amazon's latest earnings and progress, it unfortunately doesn't provide an exact date for Prime Day 2022.

Last year, Prime Day fell on Monday, July 11 and ran through Tuesday, July 12, offering two full days of incredible deals on tech, electronics, home goods and much more. While there's no confirmation that Prime Day 2022 will be on these same dates, it isn't too far off from the realm of possibility.

This year, July 11 also falls on a Monday meaning the biggest sale day of the year could follow the trend of last year. However, Amazon will most likely release the exact dates and times within the next few weeks.

Amazon's press release states that "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."

While we've got some time before the big day, the good news is those looking to score some Prime Day-like savings still have Memorial Day sales in the US to check out this month. As with all major sales day now, Memorial Day deals should offer similar deals on all forms of products – including Amazon devices.

But while the discounts during Prime Day hit their limit when it comes to electronics, Memorial Day will offer a wide range of discounts on home goods, electronics, outdoor furniture and more.

Check back soon as more details regarding Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates are released. T3 will be covering everything from news to deals as the day approaches.

