Hiking boots don't get much comfier than the ace-looking Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GTX

When it comes to the best hiking boots, it sometimes takes a bit of a redesign to find a truly cutting-edge solution to keeping you comfortable, fully supported and protected from weather and terrain when out hiking and walking.

This is where Adidas has excelled by reinventing the humble walking boot into the stunning, do-it-all Men's Terrex Free Hiker GTX and Women's Terrex Free Hiker GTX.

Free is the buzz word here as you're free to walk, run or mountain climb in these ankle-supporting hiking boots. You get the Adidas build quality and comfort, all while enjoying the increased support that comes with boot level support.

The soles are made from Adidas' now-famous Continental rubber, which not only offers protection and grip on rocks but also gives huge energy return. This makes them ideal for running and also for giving you a bit more power to keep going even up more challenging mountain trails.

The upper is also technically built with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane to keep you dry no matter where you go or what time of year. Swimming notwithstanding, you'll stay dry in most conditions.

These ultra light-weight boots feature the Adidas Primeknit textile upper making them some of the most comfortable walking boots out there right now.

That upper also makes these look awesome - certainly far cooler than most of the boots out there on the market these days. Going hiking doesn't mean having to sacrifice style anymore.

The Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GTX come in the usual Terrex colours but now also include a new olive/Khaki option too.

