Everyone is obsessed with Netflix's new Adam Sandler movie

Adam Sandler is tearing up Netflix right now with the actor's new movie Hustle beating out all competition to top the streaming platform for the last week.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle has succeeded in more than one way, first by earning itself the number one spot across Netflix for the English Films list with 84.58 million hours viewed from audiences. The sports drama also made it into the Top 10 lists across 92 countries globally.

Second to this, it has resonated with both critics and fans alike – a rare occurrence for any film but for an Adam Sandler one, is it the first sign of the apocalypse? Hustle is sitting at an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) for both critics and audiences, solidifying the movie as a bonafide hit.

The synopsis for Hustle reads: "After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

Check out the trailer for Hustle below:

Sandler has always been a very relatable and more very likeable actor since the days of Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and Punch-Drunk Love, yet has recently found new fame via more dramatic roles. Most notably, is the crime thriller Uncut Gems from the Safdie Brothers, a fantastic movie that is tense from the opening minutes until the credits. That can also be found on Netflix.

Hustle looks to be the latest addition, doing enough to usurp the surprise action flick Interceptor with Fast and Furious actor Elsa Pataky. It still managed to be watched for another 40.7 million hours, even if critics loathed it. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness placed third at 9.82 million hours. Also worth noting that Senior Year with Rebel Wilson ranked fifth, proving its sustainability after first premiering more than a month ago.

On the TV front, it's no surprise that Stranger Things 4 dominated the charts for the third consecutive week, accumulating just below 160 million hours viewed. This now means the sci-fi coming-of-age show is the most popular English-language TV series to hit Netflix in this timespan, totalling a whopping 781.04 million hours.

Stranger Things 4 continues to top Netflix's TV rankings (Image credit: Tina Rowden / Netflix)

So what have we learned? People clearly can't get enough of the Upside Down and love an Adam Sandler flick. Did the man make a deal with the devil, we can't say for sure but whatever the case it's working for him.

Hustle stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Kenny Smith, Jordan Hull, Heidi Gardner, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet and Anthony Edwards. It's available to stream on Netflix now.