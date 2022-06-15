Is there a Paramount Plus free trial? How to watch Paramount+ for free

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Paramount Plus (or Paramount+ as it's officially known) is already available in the USA and it's coming from the UK from 22 June onward. But how can you watch Paramount+ for free?

The secret is simple: you can sign-up for a free trial of Paramount Plus to waive the first seven days of cost, before the month-by-month subscription service kicks in at $9.99/£6.99 (there's also a $4.99 version in the USA with "limited commercials").

Of course, if you're based in the UK, then you cannot watch the service prior to 22 June 2022. There's also no ability to sign-up in advance, so your Paramount Plus free trial can only be activated from day one – best set the date in your calendars now!

How can I watch Paramount+ for free?

But hold your horses, there's another way you can watch Paramount Plus for free. Well, we say "free", it's actually related to another service – if you already have a Sky Cinema subscription as part of your Sky Q package then Paramount has confirmed that Paramount+ will be available at no extra cost. Sky Cinema on other platforms should also have access.

That'll save you adding yet another sign-up streaming service to get hold of some additional exclusive shows. And Paramount+ is going in just as strong as its Netflix and Disney Plus competition in that regard: it'll be the only platform to watch Halo, Star Trek Below Deck/Prodigy/Strange New Worlds, The Twilight Zone (yup, it's back again), and more besides.

You'll be able to access all that good stuff via Paramount+ from 22 June, with the app set to be available on all the major platforms – from Amazon Fire TV to Google TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung and more – and, if you're taken by what's on offer, then you can get two months per year free by signing up for the annual subscription cost, at $99.99/£69.90.