Open up your hips with this 5-minute dynamic home workout

Join FightCamp Founding Trainer Flo Master for a quick 5-minute dynamic warm-up/home workout that opens up the hips fast and effectively. Dynamic warm-ups such as this one are essential to prime the body for workouts and better still, they can help offset the negative impact of sitting around all day in the office.

Dynamic exercise routines can also help improve performance and prevent injury by increasing blood flow and oxygen in the body. When done correctly, a dynamic warm-up will also increase flexibility and mobility –all the more reasons to try this workout!

If you like this workout, make sure you check out this 10-Minute Boxer’s Core Workout (opens in new tab) on FightCamp's blog; it's a blast!

Now, watch the workout:

How to do this 5-minute dynamic home workout by Flo Master

In this short and effective warm-up, you will complete a series of exercises that will prime the lower body and torso for moving around. Use it before your home workouts or as a quick standalone blast of movement to wake up the body after prolonged periods at your desk.

The exercises in this workout are:

Skipping

Side Shuffle

High Knees

High Knee Shuffle

Squat + Gate Opener

Reverse Lunge + Torso Twist

Leg Swings

Crescent Kicks

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

