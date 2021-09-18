This home HIIT workout burns fat and improves VO2 Max in just 7 minutes, and it could even help prevent diabetes

Looking for a quick HIIT routine that you can do at home, with no equipment? This time-saver takes just seven minutes and comes courtesy of top PT Hayley Madigan. As Hayley explains, you can "improve insulin resistance, and therefore benefit women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) as well as helping prevent Type 2 Diabetes," with these short, high-intensity bursts of exercise.

When performed correctly, high-intensity 7-minute workouts can also improve VO2 max – the maximum rate of oxygen consumption measured during increasingly intense exercise – and boost overall cardiovascular – heart and lung – health.

If you need more encouragement, here are 5 reasons why you should try HIIT workouts.

Doing this 7-minute home HIIT workout is a great way to ease yourself back into exercise post-lockdown. Suddenly, we are all short on time again, thanks to our daily commute to work, but this doesn't mean you have to give up on fitness. A quick home workout such as this one is easier on the mind than an hour-long exercise session and still gets the blood pumping.

How to perform this 7-minute HIIT home workout

Complete 1st AMRAP in 3 minutes:

1) Squat Pulses x 15 reps

2) Up Downs x 10 reps

3) Lunge into Knee Drive x 5 reps per leg

Rest 60 second

Complete 2nd AMRAP in 3 minutes:

1) Push-Ups x 10 reps

2) Crab Knee Marches x 8 reps

3) Pop Squats x 6 reps

AMRAP means "as many rounds as possible" and refers to a type of workout where you have a sequence of exercises that you need to perform back-to-back for the required amount of time without a break.

Some may wonder if seven minutes is actually going to make a difference. "This depends on your aim", says Bulk ambassador Hayley, "If you’re looking for particular results, you may need to incorporate further movement – whether that’s weight training, yoga, or running."

Whatever you add to it, a 7-minute workout at home is certainly better than just sitting around binging Netflix. As you get fitter, you can always add an extra round of 7 minutes to ensure that you’re challenging yourself and continuously improving your fitness levels.

7-minute HIIT home workout: the exercises

Flick through to see the entire routine…

Image 1 of 6 Squat pulses x 15 reps (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk) Image 1 of 6 Squat pulses x 15 reps (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk) Image 2 of 6 Up downs x 10 reps (Up down are basically burpees but without doing the star jumps at the end) (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk) Image 3 of 6 Lunge into knee drive x 5 reps per leg (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk) Image 4 of 6 Push ups x 10 reps (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk) Image 5 of 6 Crab knee marches x 8 reps (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk) Image 6 of 6 Pop squats x 6 reps (Image credit: Hayley Madigan/bulk)

Simon Jurkiw's nutrition tips

“For quick workouts, you don’t need as much for performance as you would for a long training session, but it’s always good to refuel, no matter how long the workout is", says Simon Jurkiw, nutritionist at sports and active nutrition brand bulk, "For a 7-minute workout, I’d recommend whipping up a protein shake (made from protein powder mixed with water or milk) or a having a protein bar."