7 tech adventures to try this month…
New adventures with tech you can start today!
With a 250-horsepower engine, the P1 Panther 28SS is not a boat for the faint-hearted. It can accelerate to 70mph, which is such a ferocious speed on the water that it takes two people(a driver and a navigator) to man the reins. When T3 attendedthe launch of the P1 SuperStock Championship at Royal Victoria Docks in London recently, we realised why this is the world's fastest-growing marine motorsport.
T3 was taken out on a Panther and the rush was incredible. On the turns, we stuck to the boat's sides, with every acceleration felt in our stomach. Now you can find out how it feels to ride on one by entering our exclusive competition to win a P1 Panther experience in either Hull or Cardiff this summer.
If you don't win, there are other ways for you to get your powerboat kicks, such as the Ultimate Powerboat Day run by Saber Powersports in Southampton. Costing £249 per person, this exhilarating experience will see you riding in three different powerboats: a Honda race boat, the Thunderbolt inflatable catamaran and the 450HP Jet Viper.
To book yourself on an Ultimate Powerboat Day, buya voucher from sabermarine.com (various dates are available). You'll then receive an experience gift pack by post.
The Babolat AeroPro Driveis Rafael Nadal's racket of choice – and now, with the addition of PLAY sensors that capture game data, one of thebest sticks out there has just got better.Says Nadal, “It's completely new andit's going to be a big help for players.”
Charge up the racket, head for your local court and switch it on. Sensorsin the handle will record the types of shot you make, the amount of spin,the power and where on the strings you're hitting the ball. They'll even distinguish between bouncing the ball with your racket and playing a shot.
Connecting wirelessly to your phone or tablet, you can then log sessionsas training or matches, specifying game conditions, and PLAY will rate your power, technique and endurance asa percentage. That percentage is in relation to the top 20 ATP players, so don't feel too down if it isn't in the 90s.
Grab a Babolat AeroPro Drive PLAY for around £259.99 (www.babolat.co.uk). There are two buttons: on/off and the Bluetooth connector, which can also break up sessions into games or sets.
Connect to the app and have a look at your game. Are you hitting the ball in the sweet spot of the racket? Using enough top spin on your forehand?The Analyse section will tell you all.
The Community section enables you to compare and compete with other players. Find out how you stack up against the tennis
greats, or go head-to-head with a friend.
One of the greatest rock double albums of all time, Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti was recently remastered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its original release. Stacked with classic cuts including Trampled Under Foot, Kashmir and Custard Pie, it's a must for any music collector.
The remaster is available to download in high-definition digital format, and the best way to enjoy this on your daily commute is by playing it on a portable high-res audio player such as the Sony NWZ-ZX1. Designed to “realise the ultimate high-resolution audio experience on the move”, it pumps out audio with a wider dynamic range, enabling you to hear the richness of these classic tracks.
The 128GB NWZ-ZX1 offersa thoroughbred audio performance and can be used with NFC-enabled wireless speakers. Pair it with Sony's high-res audio headphones for the ultimate experience.
The player holds 36,000 songs, while battery life is around 16 hours.
£600, www.sony.co.uk
Race off-road buggies, learn sharp-shooting techniques, dodge lasers in a maze and more with a thrilling Spy HQ secret-agent day. Organised by Spy Games and run by former military and special-forces personnel, the day is ideal for those wishing to immerse themselves in the murky world of espionage.
“Don't worry if you're flying solo,”says Spy Games' Ed Allin. “Lots of people turn up on their own, and we draft them into a group. It's a great way to makenew friends who have similar interests.”
At each Spy HQ day, there are five groups of 12 spies, with groups competing for the title of Best Spy. The day lasts six hours (including lunch) and is split into five stages. Activities include racing Bocart off-road buggies (no driver's licence required), in which you'll reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour; using blank-firing pistols and learning double- tap shots, stoppage drills and magazine changes; and participating in a sniper class using replica .22 air rifles.
You'll also weave your way througha laser-filled maze under cover of disco smoke, and be taught blocks, take-downs and knife defence in an unarmed-combat class. If you want a taste of what it's liketo be James Bond, Spy HQ is for you.
Costing £149 per person, Spy HQdays take place once a month, usually on weekends (forthcoming dates include 14 June and 12 July). You'll need to book via the Spy Games website(www.spy-games.com), or you cangive them a ring on 03338 007 007for more information.
In terms of preparation, all the gear you need for each stage of Spy HQwill be provided by Spy Games. What clothes should you turn up in? “We generally ask that participants dress as though they're going for a walk in the country,” says Ed. “So, loose, comfy clothing is good.” An onsite catererwill be selling teas, coffees, and hotand cold snacks, though you can bring your own food.
With new gaming peripherals such as the Oculus Riftmaking headlines across the industry, it's easy to brush off eye-tracking technology as just another piece of novelty kit. Yet, unlike VR, which envelops your senses and creates a new type of experience, eye-tracking can enhance your games without disturbing your current set-up.
So how does it work? Well, the Sentry model from SteelSeries/Tobii uses a small camera and a series of three illuminators that read the movements of your eyes upto 50 times a second. It also has a set of magnets to attach its slim, rectangular case in place, making it ideal for both laptops and PCs.
Sadly, this technology can't be used with any old game, but there are a good 5,000 titles out there that have been configured to work with devices likethe Sentry – including the utterly brilliant Assassin's Creed: Rogue. This historical sci-fi title, set amid the 18th-century turmoil of the Seven Years War, is a perfect test for eye-tracking, due to its open-world stealth and ship-based exploration. And with publisher Ubisoft offering a free copy of Rogue withthe first 5,000 Sentries sold, there'snever been a better time to give it a try.
To enjoy the benefits of Sentry's eye-tracking technology, you'll needa PC or laptop with at least a 2.4GHz quad-core Intel processor, runningeither Windows 7, 8 or 8.1. You'll also need support for USB 3.0.
You can play with either a keyboard/mouse or via a controller, but you'll need to calibrate your set-up by scanning the position of your eyes.
The sensors will then track your eye movements, centring your cameraview every time you look at the screen, and enabling you to aim and scan your surroundings with ease.
“Music has the power to boost your run... But whatif, instead of you listening to music, the music listensto you?” This intriguing questionwas posed by Adidas upon the launchof its new fitness app, Adidas Go.
A must for runners who like listening to music while poundingthe streets, Adidas Go uses your iPhone's accelerometer to calculate your running pace, then selects songs from your Spotify account that havea matching BPM ratio. Streaming costs can be side-stepped, as the app can select songs from playlists saved offline, or you can embrace a worldof new tunes by letting the app choose tracks taken from the wider Spotify catalogue yet still based on your playlist tastes. Just beat your PB? You can record a personal infographic via the app, then post it to social media.
Unleash your inner Stigwith a 90-minute Driving Experience at the legendary Porsche Centre at Silverstone,where you can take your pick from lustworthy Porsches including the 911,the Boxster and the Cayman.
Just over three miles long in its entirety, the Porsche Centre's track can be split into separate circuits, each offering different surface conditions for you to explore your machine's potential. Obviously, you can't take your car home with you (unless you can afford to drop £73K+ on a 911 Carrera), so filming your drive is a must. Andthat's where the Garmin Virb comes in…
A tiny action camera, the Virb records true HD (1080p) video and sports a WideVü lens for shooting in three modes, from up close and personal to panoramic. The Virb automatically adjusts for shaking, meaning your footage remains smooth even when you're cornering at top speed, while the 2,000mAh battery offers three hours of recording time, more than enough to capture your Silverstone experience.
Head to porsche.com/silverstone to book your 90-minute Driving Experience, which costs £295 per person.
Keep your eyes peeled for the postie,as you'll soon receive a presentation folder containing your info. Once you've received it, call the Porsche Centre (08443 575 911) to book your day.
Make sure your Garmin Virb is charged up. Don't own one yet? Head to garmin.com/en-GB to pick one up for £169.99, plus a dash suction mount for £21.99.
