7 tech adventures to try this month…

01 Hitch a ride on a 70MPH P1 powerboat

The P1 SuperStock Championship has begun, and you can get a taste of the excitement

With a 250-horsepower engine, the P1 Panther 28SS is not a boat for the faint-hearted. It can accelerate to 70mph, which is such a ferocious speed on the water that it takes two people(a driver and a navigator) to man the reins. When T3 attendedthe launch of the P1 SuperStock Championship at Royal Victoria Docks in London recently, we realised why this is the world's fastest-growing marine motorsport.

T3 was taken out on a Panther and the rush was incredible. On the turns, we stuck to the boat's sides, with every acceleration felt in our stomach. Now you can find out how it feels to ride on one by entering our exclusive competition to win a P1 Panther experience in either Hull or Cardiff this summer.

If you don't win, there are other ways for you to get your powerboat kicks, such as the Ultimate Powerboat Day run by Saber Powersports in Southampton. Costing £249 per person, this exhilarating experience will see you riding in three different powerboats: a Honda race boat, the Thunderbolt inflatable catamaran and the 450HP Jet Viper.

Start your adventure today

To book yourself on an Ultimate Powerboat Day, buya voucher from sabermarine.com (various dates are available). You'll then receive an experience gift pack by post.