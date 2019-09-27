Scariest games EVER: terrifying titles you need to play

Previous Next 1/20

Introduction

The scariest games frighten us through a combination of atmosphere, narrative and plain shock factor. These titles had us reaching for a new pair of pants on a regular basis.

Fear is an odd thing. We're hard-wired to avoid it at all costs, but there is very little in life that gives us the same rush of adrenaline as absolute terror. Games that utilise fear for this very reason are a very careful balancing act - and the horror factor only works if you care about the narrative.

The games before you are not just about simple shocks. They range wildly from mind-messing psychological thrillers to post-apocalyptic horror, but they all have one thing in common - they'll scare the living cheesy corn-based snacks off you.