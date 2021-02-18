MSI Optix MPG341CQR vs Samsung CRG9: Which gaming monitor is right for you?

Just like having a great Smart TV can really transform how you play games on console, utilising the right monitor is vital to getting the most out of your gaming PC setup. But where do you start with all those models and special editions out there? Which one is right for your needs and budget?

To make your life easier, we’ve taken two similar models from two different manufacturers featured in our best gaming monitors buying guide – namely the MSI Optix MPG341CQR vs Samsung CRG9 – and compared and contrasted them in all the areas that count including picture quality, colour density, additional features, overall build quality and much more.

MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR VS SAMSUNG CRG9: DESIGN

MSI has long established itself as one of the leading names in gaming peripherals, especially in the world of gaming monitors. The MPG341CQR comes with a gorgeous curved 34-inch Quad HD 3440 x 1440p display that does a fantastic job of displaying your chosen games without unnecessary blurring or tearing. The design features ultrathin bezels on three sides along with smart RGB lighting at the bottom of the screen.

The CRG9 is easily the largest of the two monitors on this list, thanks to its impressive ultra-wide display. That display is a 5120 x 1440 Dual QHD with a screen curvature of 1800R and is the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD displays side by side – this technically makes it a 49-inch monitor with a 32:9 ratio. If you want a monitor where you want a greater field of vision, this is the monitor for you.

MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR VS SAMSUNG CRG9: PICTURE QUALITY

Much like most gaming monitors on the market today, the MPG341CQR features a 1ms response rate and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth viewing experience. The curved display really lends itself to the immersion, with the use of HDR 400 delivering an incredible amount of extra visual fidelity for games that support that feature.

It terms of picture quality, Samsung’s considerable reputation as a quality TV manufacturer continues to inform its monitor output with support for HDR1000 (which delivers 1,000 nits for peak brightness), however it does feature a slightly lower refresh rate at 120Hz, but it’s a small sacrifice considering the sheer size of the display overall.

MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR VS SAMSUNG CRG9: COLOUR QUALITY

Colour-based calibration and innovation have become a key focus for gaming monitor manufacturers in recent years, and the MPG341CQR is no exception in this regard. It boasts a helpful Night Vision mode for identifying details and colours hidden in shadow (helpful for identifying players hiding in the dark in multiplayer shooters) and a Windows Gaming OSD tool for manually adjusting colour profiles to suit different games or genres.

Alongside that support for HDR1000, the CRG9 also benefits from Samsung’ own QLED technology, delivering DCI-P3 95& so colours are more vibrant, brighter and ultimately truer than ever. With an 125% sRGB colour gamut, you can be sure even the brightest of colour palettes gets the recreation it deserves with this ultra-wide display.

MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR VS SAMSUNG CRG9: FEATURES

The MPG341CQR has lots of features, both within and without. It comes with the GameSense system, a smart illumination tool that enables you to bypass alerts to the RGB lights at the bottom of the screen to avoid distracting you on-screen. It also comes with a nice adaptive light system that adjusts brightness to better accommodate the ambient light in a room.

As you’d expect from a Samsung display, the CRG9 is jam-packed with features including a very handy Picture-by-Picture mode which enables you to split your screen between two sources, so you can watch a streaming service on one screen while playing a game on the other. You can also utilise in-built modes such as Game Mode and Low Input Lag Mode for faster response times, and Eye Saver Mode for reducing eye strain and fatigue.

MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR VS SAMSUNG CRG9: PRICING AND VERDICT

The MPG341CQR is one of the more expensive models out there, retailing around £800/$900 depending on where you shop. It’s a bigger outlay, but it is worth the investment when you consider the quality of its curved display, the smart RGB lighting and the many adaptive features for improved gaming on PC.

In terms of price, the CRG9 can be picked up for between £870-£1,100/$1,000-$1,800. It’s a larger outplay for sure, but very few monitors out there can offer the screen quality, curvature and ultra-wide design of a high-end monitor with Samsung’s trusted seal of quality. It’s definitely a bigger investment, but if you want to take your streaming or gaming setup to the next level, this is the monitor that will help you get there.