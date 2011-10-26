The Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Nexus are the latest darlings of the smartphone world, offering top notch snappers and serious touch screen sweetness. But which comes out on top? T3 finds out...

Motorola Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Nexus: Screen

Motorola Razr

Measuring 4.3-inches across the new Motorola Razr plays host to a Super AMOLED Plus display that is stunningly sharp, vibrant and responsive. Featuring well contrasted and beautifully bright colours, the Razr's screen is of comparable quality to those lining up on the new Apple iPhone 4S and T3 Gadget Award winning Samsung Galaxy S II.



Although visibly slim the Razr's minimalist form factor does not transfer to its feel within the hand with the ultra wide 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus display feeling large despite the device's disconcertingly light form factor.



Samsung Galaxy Nexus

At 1280 x 720p resolution the 4.65-inch screen is Super AMOLED and also features the tiniest of curves. While you probably won't notice the curve, the screen itself is hard to miss, boasting incredibly bright, crisp images while the responsiveness with video is also superb - as mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Nexus review.



One thing to note is that while the screen isn't a Super AMOLED Plus (screen used on the Samsung Galaxy S2) it still performs well, although it would have been nice to see the Plus at the end.

Motorola Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Nexus: Camera

Motorola Razr

Boasting an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera with 1080p video recording capabilities the Razr's snapper falls, on first impressions, slightly short of expectations.



Whilst viewing the camera's live view on the expansive and vibrant display, content appears grainy and lacking clear definition. Once snapped, however, shots are of an acceptable standard with little blurring and a broad arrange of vivid colours. Sampled under low light conditions the Razr's camera requires further in-depth testing before writing off its on paper possibilities can even be considered.



Samsung Galaxy Nexus

Despite having only a 5MP (compared to say, the Apple iPhone 4S 8MP), the Galaxy Nexus proves that pixels isn't everything with incredibly sharp images and a shutter time that needs to be seen.



It's actually quicker than many digital cameras. You also have a whole host of editing features which can be applied after the image is taken and then a simple sidebar which shows you the ways you can share it. Video-recording is 1080p and is also incredibly crisp.

One of the key features about video-recording however is the ability to take an image while you're recording, just tap the screen and the phone will take a full 5MP snap in the background.

Motorola Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Nexus: Features

Motorola Razr

Responsive and zippy thanks to its high-end handset required 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM the heavily skinned Razr looks fantastic with the Kevlar rear panel appearing luxurious and a welcome break from the standard black plastic.



Whilst the scratch resistant, life surviving Gorilla glass screen coating and splash proof nano technology could not be tested during our hands-on review of the Motorola Razr, the display technology appears not to affect the AMOLED's brilliant picture quality or responsiveness.



Samsung Galaxy Nexus

Running Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the Nexus is the first handset to showcase Google's hybrid OS which will run on tablets as well as phones. While initially it feels like you're using a scaled down version of Honeycomb it soon becomes clear that a lot has changed under the hood.



The aggregation of contacts is universal across the whole phone and makes it incredibly simple to interact with them whether it's through the camera, GMail or even just sending a text.The one feature everyone will want to try however is Face Unlock. By using the front-facing camera the Galaxy Nexus can recognise the owner and then unlock the phone.

It's an incredibly neat feature, however as pointed out to us by Google, is also a very low security feature, so can be still be bypassed, that said, it's an impressive showcase of the technology that's inside the Nexus. A general theme running through the device is making the screen feel like it's alive.

Widgets are all live, while the notifications drop down menu is also live, showing tweets, texts, missed-calls and music. If you have a voicemail just pull down the notifications bar and listen to it straight from there. In essence, everything feels polished.

Motorola Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Nexus: Verdict

Motorola has made a spectacular comeback to the smartphone world but Samsung is already several steps ahead thanks to a string of successful launches, including the much-mooted Samsung Galaxy S 2. The Nexus has a larger touchpad (albeit only by a very small fraction) and looks considerably slicker, but the Razr boasts a sharp (pun intended) screen that is lightening-quick and super responsive, as mentioned in our Motorola Razr review.



