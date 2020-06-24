How to do push ups plus all the best push up variations to work the pecs, triceps and delts

Push ups are hands down the best bodyweight exercises for building big arms and gigantic pecs. Given all the push up variations, you can create workouts using only push up variations that work a range of other muscles, such as delts (shoulders), core, triceps and more.

Is there anyone out there who doesn't want big pecs and even bigger arms? With so many push up variations to choose from, sometimes it's hard to tell which muscles are worked with push ups. We are here to help the lift the cloud of confusion.

One of the most basic – yet most effective – calisthenics exercise is push up. Much like the bench press, everyone thinks they can do it well but in reality, not many people perform them correctly, therefore people see results much later than they should.

Getting ready for push ups

The main reason to warm up is to bring your heart rate up a bit. This will A) make you less likely to experience fatigue early on the workout and B) will help you burn fat more efficiently. Keeping your heart rate in the right zone and paying attention to its movement can help you survive workouts much easier.

Probably the best way to keep track of your heart rate is to wear a heart rate monitor or a running watch (or multi-sport watch – same difference). These wearable devices can track a variety of exercises (the Polar Ignite can tracks salsa dancing and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is particularly good for golfing) and by paying attention to your HR during exercising, you can avoid the common pitfall of getting tired two minutes in the workout.

Since we all get bored during exercising, it's also a good idea to get a pair of decent headphones for running. Listening to music can further motivate you during workouts and help you push through tough periods which will inevitably come at some point.

Keep your elbows tucked in and your core engaged (Image credit: Future)

How to do push ups

Starting position is arms extended and shoulder-width apart whilst you are facing the floor. Make sure your palms are directly under your shoulders on the floor. Core and glutes engaged, back straight. It is very important to keep the core engaged all the way through the full motion. Don't let your hip drop and 'sag in the middle' or push your bum out as you bend your elbows.

Another very important aspect of doing push ups is the position of the elbows. Don't let them stick out, keep them tucked in a 45-degree angle. Bringing them closer would work the triceps more, flaring them out is just bad form.

At the lowest position, your nose should almost touch the floor: if someone would place a bowl of water on your back and the liquid in it should be level. That is unless you are aren't doing decline push ups because then you'd get your head wet. Why would anyone want to do that?

Focus on the muscles you want to work all the way through the movement, not just on the way up but also as you lower your body. Keeping the muscles under tension for longer means they are worked harder and harder work, as we all know, will deliver results quicker.

The medicine ball incline press up is particularly fun to do (Image credit: Getty Images)

Push up variations and alternatives

We'll get around analysing these, too.

Incline push up

This is an easier push up variety as it reduces the stress (and weight) on the arms and shoulders. The higher the incline, the easier it is. Incline push ups are a great way to introduce your body to push ups and to learn the correct form.

Decline push up

In this variation, your legs are elevated, putting more pressure on the shoulders. The higher the elevation, the more it works your shoulders (and less the pecs).

Pike push up

Do this push up variation if you would like to work your shoulders more. The starting position is a basically the downward-facing dog yoga pose, sticking your bottom in the air. This is a great exercise if you want to work on your shoulders but haven't got a dumbbell or barbell.

Diamond push up

A real triceps killer, this push up variation is considered one of the hardest to perform correctly. Your hands are kept close to each other, in fact, your index fingers and thumbs should touch, forming a diamond shape. Keep your elbows tucked and really concentrate on your triceps muscles as your perform push ups.

Stability ball decline push up

This version will engage your core more than regular push ups as it will take considerable amount of core strength to steady your body on an exercise ball. Your legs are rested on a stability ball, and although there are different sizes, your feet will most likely be in a higher position compared to your shoulders. If you find it difficult, you can rest your knees on the balls as opposed to your feet.

Medicine ball incline push up

Diamond push up has nothing on this push up alternative. You not only have to work your triceps more to push yourself up (hands being closer together), you also have to balance on a medicine ball while you do so.

Clapping push up

An explosive push up variation, great for HIIT workouts. As you push yourself up, you do it with such force that your hands leave the ground so you can clap in the air before placing your hands back on the floor. Easier said than done.

One handed push ups

The ultimate swagger! Place the weight-bearing hand on the floor so it's under the mid-line of your chest. Place your legs further apart to give yourself some extra room to stabilise your body.

