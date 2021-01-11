Eve Premium Hybrid vs Simba Hybrid Pro: Which should you buy?

Trying to decide between the Eve Premium Hybrid vs Simba Hybrid Pro mattresses? We're here to help you make the right choice.

Memory foam mattresses and spring mattresses both have their disadvantages. Some people feel 'stuck’ in memory foam, and find they get too hot at night. Others experience discomfort on spring mattresses, which don't supply enough ‘give’ on their hips and shoulders. So there’s been a trend in recent years for companies to produce hybrid models, which combine foam and springs in a way that maximises their respective benefits and minimises their disadvantages.

Two recent ‘bed in a box’ models have both attracted particularly positive reviews for the levels of comfort and support they provide, albeit at a premium price. So which should you invest in? In this article, we’ll explain everything you need to know to choose between them, and declare which is the best mattress for your money.

Eve vs Simba: The basics

The Eve Premium Hybrid mattress was launched in April 2019, and is the deepest (28cm), most luxurious and expensive hybrid mattress in the Eve range. It’s basically a higher-end version of its 25cm deep Original Hybrid Mattress, with more sophisticated foams for better comfort, support and cooling. At the other end of the scale is The Lighter Hybrid Mattress, which is 20cm deep and the cheapest of the three.

The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is even newer, launching in March 2020. Similarly, it’s a deeper and plusher version of its lower-priced Simba Hybrid mattress, with seven layers to the latter’s five, and an extra 3cm depth at 28cm.

Eve vs Simba: Design

Eve Premium Hybrid

The Eve Premium Hybrid mattress is a 28cm deep, ‘bed in a box’ mattress made up of seven layers. It’s topped with a quilted, washable cover with tiny silver strands woven in to make it antibacterial and antimicrobial. Next comes a pressure-relieving layer of Eve’s proprietary foam, Floatfoam, followed by another memory foam layer, and both of these are infused with graphite to reduce overheating.

After that comes a firmer layer of memory foam, then a sturdy foam casing that encases a further layer of 1,500, 120mm-deep full-size pocket springs. Finally there’s a rubbery, non-slip base with two handles.

Simba Hybrid Pro

The design of Simba’s Hybrid Pro mattress, which is also 28cm, is also based on seven layers. The thick top cover is made of a soft, synthetic blend that encourages hypoallergenic air flow (note that this is not machine washable and should be washed with a damp cloth).

Directly below that is a wool layer which keeps the mattress cool even on hot nights. Then comes an open-cell foam layer for pressure relief, followed by two layers of conical, titanian pocket springs based on Simba’s proprietary AeroCoil system. Below that is a layer of high-definition foam with edge support and finally a zoned support base.

Verdict: Simba wins

Both of these mattresses benefit from a thoughtful, complex and sophisticated design that nicely balances comfort, support and pressure relief for a superior night’s sleep. However, the Simba Hybrid Pro just edges the Eve Premium Hybrid in terms of cooling, thanks to that lovely wool layer. (That said, if you don’t generally have a problem with overheating at night, you may be more persuaded by the convenience of the Eve’s removable, machine-washable cover.)

Eve vs Simba: Comfort and firmness

Both mattresses are very supportive and comfortable: you feel neither sunk into the mattress, nor stuck on top, but a nice middle ground that promotes healthy spinal alignment and an undisturbed night’s sleep. However, while both mattresses are described by their manufacturers as ‘medium firm’, the Eve Premium Hybrid is the firmer of the two mattresses. For that reason, this mattress may be a better choice for people who sleep on their back or front, while side sleepers and combination sleepers might prefer the Simba.

Verdict: Draw

Neither mattress is more or less comfortable and supportive per se. But if you prefer a firmer mattress go for the Eve and if you want something closer to medium-firm, opt for the Simba. Want more guidance? Here's a guide to how firm your mattress should be.

Eve vs Simba: Price

At full price, the Eve Premium Hybrid is £978 for a double, £1,128 for a King, and £1,247 for a Super King (there's no single option here). The standard price for a Simba Hybrid Pro is more expensive at £899 for a single, £1,119 for a double, £1,279 for a King, and £1,379 for a super-king.

However, chances are you won't have to pay full price, as both mattress brands run regular offers. Check out the best current prices below, and head to our Eve discount codes and deals, and Simba mattress discount codes and deals pages to get a better overview, before you decide.

Note that Simba also offers a discount for NHS staff and Blue Light Card members. You just need to provide appropriate ID via either the Health Service Discounts or Blue Light Card websites.

Verdict: Simba wins

At its current discounted prices, the Simba Hybrid Pro is significantly cheaper than the Eve Premium Hybrid. And discounts for NHS staff and other key workers are just the icing on the cake. However, prices can change in a heartbeat, so do keep an eye out for the latest offers.

Eve vs Simba: The small print

Eve Premium Hybrid

The Eve Premium Hybrid comes with a 100-night trial, with free returns, and a 10-year warranty. They normally deliver to your doorstep for free, although in some areas you might be charged. If that’s the case, Eve will include any delivery fees at checkout so you’re aware.

With standard delivery, Eve delivers between 8am and 7pm, and you’ll be notified on the day of delivery. Up to three delivery attempts will be made. Alternatively, you can pay £15 to choose the day of your delivery. For an extra £20, you can have your existing mattress removed as well.

Simba Hybrid Pro

The Simba Hybrid Pro comes with a more generous 200-night trial, with free returns, although they ask that you give your mattress at least 30 days before returning it. If you've ordered via Amazon, eBay, John Lewis or another third-party retailers you will need to contact them directly to request a return. Your mattress also comes with a 10 year guarantee.

Free weekday delivery to your door is included as standard to most of the UK. You can pick a delivery date, and you’ll be given a three hour delivery window on the morning of your chosen day. You’ll have access to live tracking to see where the driver is on route and the number of deliveries ahead of you. The drivers will also give you a call when they're on their way to you. However, due to the pandemic Simba has suspended its mattress collection service.

Verdict: Simba wins

By offering tracking and a three-hour window for free, Simba offers the best customer service when it comes to delivery. And the much longer trial period seals the deal. That said, if you need your existing mattress removed then only Eve will currently do so.

Eve vs Simba: What other people think

Eve Premium Hybrid

The Eve Premium Hybrid mattress isn’t listed on Amazon, or any other sites with user-generated ratings, so it’s difficult to know how customers are rating it. However, online reviews by mattress experts are all overwhelmingly positive, rating it between 4 and 5 stars out of 5, including a ‘Best Buy’ award from Which? The main area that attracts negativity is the firmness level, which some reviewers found a little too firm for them personally.

As for the Eve brand as a whole, Trust Pilot averages 4.5 out of 5 stars, across over 7,000 reviews. The majority of user feedback is positive, with 85 per cent describing it as ‘Excellent’ and only 7 per cent rating it poor or bad.

Simba Hybrid Pro

The Simba Hybrid Pro has a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on 626 reviews to date. It has received five-star reviews from 70% of them, and one-star reviews from 9 per cent. It also has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 starts on John Lewis, from 109 reviews. The main negative comments tend to revolve around delivery issues. Online reviews by mattress experts are also positive across the board.

The Simba brand as a whole is also rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trust Pilot, based on more than 20,000 reviews. Eighty-four per cent of these described the brand as ‘Excellent’ and only 7 per cent rated it poor or bad.

Verdict: Draw

It’s too close to call. Given that both the Eve Premium Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Pro are premium quality, comfortable and supportive mattresses, it's not surprising that both have been well received by both customers and critics alike.

Eve vs Simba: What should I buy?

With Simba Hybrid Pro winning in three one of our categories, and drawing in the remaining two, we have no hesitation in recommending it as our best buy. However, there are a few caveats we'd like to add to that.

If you’re a front or back sleeper and generally prefer a very firm mattress then the Eve Premium Hybrid will probably suit you better. If it's important to your routine to have an unzippable, machine washable cover then the Eve might be a better bet too.

Finally, because the standard prices of both mattresses are very similar, it’s also worth keeping an eye on any current discounts either company is offering. In short, these are both premium quality mattresses, and if the one turns out to be significantly cheaper than the other, we’d recommend buying the lower priced one.