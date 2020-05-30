Best small portable barbecue 2020: choose from gas, charcoal or pellets

Welcome to our roundup of the best small barbecues and portable barbecues around (or 'BBQs' if you're illiterate). Looking out the window, it seems clear that summer is here and the time is right, for grilling in the streets – or the garden, more realistically. We have charcoal and gas options, so there's something for both purists and those who value convenience.

What is the best portable barbecue?

Our new number one contender is the excellent Traeger Ranger which uses wood pellets instead of charcoal or gas. If you're looking for fuss free grilling on the go, this is the model to choose.

Everdure 'by' Heston Blumenthal has disrupted the barbecue market to highly impressive effect in recent years. For the not inconsiderable feat of making what is essentially a metal box that you put charcoal in stylish, the Everdure Cube is our #2 pick. But don't rule out the excellent gas-fired Primus Kuchoma, our top choice for campers and boaters and the rugged new RV-friendly Char-Broil Grill2Go.

Anyone with an interest in barbecues will probably not be surprised to see that we're also big fans of the Weber Q W1200. Weber is the world's number one for a reason and its grills are always a very, very safe choice.

But there are plenty of other great options here and whichever you choose, they're all leagues ahead of a disposable aluminium tray that you pick up by the entrance to the supermarket.

How to buy the best portable barbecue

First of all you'll need to decide if you want to use charcoal, gas or wood pellets.

This makes a difference in terms of flavour, as gas doesn't create the smoky flavours that you only get with charcoal and wood pellets. Gas certainly has its place in terms of consistency and convenience when cooking outside, but it does also reduce the authenticity of the results to some degree. That said, if camping or barbecuing in the wilderness, then gas is far and away the safest option. In fact most campsites in the UK and France forbid the use of charcoal.

Secondly, you need to look out for the grill size with these portable units – as well as how much they weigh if you really are after something you can carry down to the beach.

Equally, you don't want something you can carry but you can't cook what needs to be cooked – especially if it means you need to do two or three batches of cooking. That's no fun.

There are two different methods of cooking on a barbecue. Without a lid is known as grilling or direct cooking, and you'll need to keep an eye on the food as it's hard and fast and there's a danger of over cooking or burning quickly. Indirect cooking under a lid is what purists call proper barbecuing – using convection currents and smoke to flavour and slow the cooking process. Try using a plant spray or mister to tame any flare-ups.

Ben Tish, Chef Director of the Salt Yard Group , gives his verdict on that age old question - what's best? Charcoal or briquettes? "Lump wood charcoal is superior in flavour to briquettes due to the fact there aren't any chemicals or binders in there to mask or skew the flavours.

"Most charcoal is from South Africa and will have been compressed so it travels better and doesn't break up in transit. I'd suggest British charcoal which is much lighter and burns better. Apple, hazel and oak all have their differing flavour qualities."

Barbecues out of stock?

The best portable barbecues in order of preference

1. Traeger Ranger The best small barbecue bar none Specifications Grill size: 184 inches sq Type: Pellets Weight: 27 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Uses wood pellets for convenience + Exemplary performer + Computer controlled + Portable to some degree Reasons to avoid - Heavy as hell - Requires electricity Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Of all the barbecues we’ve reviewed – both large and small – this is this writer’s current go-to model for compact size, ease of use, efficiency and reliability. It is, to all intents and purposes, a veritable stonker.

Like the larger Weber SmokeFire and Traeger 575 Pro, the new Traeger Ranger uses wood pellets, electricity and a computer processor instead of charcoal or gas, and this means you can load ingredients on to the ample four-to-six person grate and leave it for pretty much the entire cooking process while you chat to your guests.

Although it’s table-top friendly and essentially portable, this suitcase-shaped barbecue does weigh a small ton that makes it nigh on impossible to carry more than about 10 metres without developing a hernia. However, for RV, caravan and tailgate use, it’s the perfect take away model – but only if you have access to an electricity supply or you're able to use Traeger's specialised power inverter.

The Ranger’s interior is divided into two sections: a 3.6kg pellet hopper on the left and a 184 square inch non-stick porcelain grill on the right, with a short auger to deliver the pellets in between. It’s all controlled by a Digital Arc controller that allows you to set the cooking temperature in five degree increments. Also featured is a handy timer, a ‘keep warm’ function that works brilliantly well and a single port for the supplied meat probe. It also comes with a heavy duty flat cast iron griddle plate for whipping up camp side breakfasts of bacon and eggs or even pancakes if you wish.

We tried a number of ingredients on it – burgers, sausages, chicken legs – and they all cooked perfectly well with only one visit to turn the food over. We even took a flier and lobbed on a whole medium chicken which was more succulent than any we’ve cooked in the indoor oven. We calculated that one fully loaded hopper lasts well over an hour at about 200˚C – much longer if cooking low and slow.

Although Traeger says its maximum temperature is 230˚C, we noticed that the actual highest temperature reaches about 241˚C and with a roaring flame beneath the heat shield. This means it could feasibly be used to sear steaks, too; something pellet grills usually don’t excel at.

Aside from camping use, the Ranger is absolutely ideal for balconies and patios. In fact, if you’re a family of four, it might just be the only barbie you’ll ever need. It’s just so easy to use and so reliably good at grilling without burning everything to a crisp. Warmly recommended.

2. Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube Best portable open-top charcoal grill – so stylish Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal Weight: 8 kgs Size: Small Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Easy enough to carry + Cutting board serves as a lid Reasons to avoid - Petite 10-inch grill - Open top grill Today's best Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube deals AU $186 View at Appliances Online

The Cube is the cheapest and smallest model in a sextet of Heston Blumenthal-branded charcoal and gas barbecues that screams style and sophistication

This eminently portable charcoal burner doesn’t sport any groundbreaking technological features because it is, to all intents and purposes, just a square container with a shallow charcoal tray and a steel grill on top.

However, there are plenty of refined Heston touches here to whet the appetite, including a beautifully molded porcelain enamel interior with walls that are raised about an inch above the grill so sausages can’t roll off and a heat guard fitted to the bottom so it doesn’t scorch grass or ruin the patio table

The firmly secured lid, too, is a clever design flourish since it encompasses both a sealed plastic storage tray with room for a few cuts of meat and a bamboo food prep board.

So what you have is a proper barbecue that is also properly portable – most of the others in this list, although excellent at cooking, are either a little flimsy, or not actually all that portable once removed from the boot of your car.

As a result, the Everdure admittedly, only provides enough real estate for a romantic picnic for two… But what a stylish and tasty picnic it will be.

3. Primus Kuchoma Best portable gas grill for camping and orienteering Specifications Grill size: 16 inches Type: Gas Weight: 4.5 kgs Size: Small Reasons to buy + Large grill, compact size + Eminently portable + Uses camping gas canisters Reasons to avoid - Tricky to clean Today's best Primus Kuchoma deals Check Amazon

This efficient gas-fired portable barbie from outdoor experts Primus is a perfect cooking companion for campers, boaters and picnic fiends, and a handy table-top griller for balcony use, too.

Despite the very slim legs, the compact Kuchoma is exceedingly well built and runs off both mini camping gas canisters or large Patio Gas cylinders (with optional adaptor). It also comes with an integral hinged lid – with carry handle – for either direct or indirect cooking; a very good thing indeed.

The Kuchoma’s non-stick 40cm x 24cm grate will comfortably accommodate about 20 sausages or a dozen chicken legs – enough cooking estate for a cult of campers – and, at 4.5kgs, it’s light enough to carry a fair old distance without your arm falling off. Highly recommended.

4. Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 Rugged new portable for balconies, RVs and caravanistas Specifications Grill size: 200 square inches Type: Camping gas Weight: 11 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Durable American design + Uses camping gas canisters Reasons to avoid - Requires regular cleaning

With its rugged military looks and superlative build quality, this new portable gas-fired barbie is the perfect choice for patios, balconies and camping and caravanning where the campsite doesn’t allow the use of charcoal. Granted, the Grill2Go isn’t as compact or as light as the Primus Kuchoma reviewed above, but it isn’t too heavy to carry short distances; the two fat handles are a big help in this respect.

Char-Broil is justly famous for its TRU Infrared grilling technology which ensures food is cooked evenly across the grill plate. The slight downside is that the corrugated infrared grill requires burning off after each barbecue session and scraped down using the supplied cleaning too. If you neglect to do that, the tiny holes in the infrared plate could become blocked and the system won’t work as well. The Grill2Go’s grate will accommodate about 12 hamburgers so there should be enough grilling space for two to possibly four adults.

Like the Primus, Weber Q 1200 and Napoleon TravelQ, this model is designed to be used with small camping gas canisters which simply screw onto the gas regulator. It can also be used with large traditional Patio Gas bottles but you’ll need to invest in the special adaptor.

This model performed exceptionally well, grilling everything we threw at it with consummate aplomb. It’s also built like a brick outhouse so it should easily withstand the bumps and scrapes of outdoor living.

5. Weber Q 1200 Best portable high-end gas grill Specifications Grill size: 13 inches Type: Camping gas Weight: 13 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Great construction + Uses mini gas canisters Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Not light Today's best Weber Q 1200 deals Check Amazon

Most professional chefs will choose charcoal over gas but sometimes gas is better, like on a campsite, the local park or perhaps the deck of your yacht.

This portable model uses small, easily acquired, disposable camping gas-type cartridges and features a porcelain-enamelled, cast-iron cooking grate big enough for six or more placements, a tall aluminium lid with built-in thermometer, two fold-out side tables and push-button Piezo ignition.

On-trend bonus: it comes in a range of cool colours including orange, fuschia, green, blue and purple.

6. LotusGrill Best ultra-compact charcoal BBQ – smokeless and simple Specifications Grill size: 12 inches Type: Charcoal Weight: 3.7 kgs Size: Small Reasons to buy + Rapid heating + Incredibly compact Reasons to avoid - Messier than a gas option - Requires a battery Today's best LotusGrill deals Check Amazon

Forget faffing about with hairdryers to fan the flames. This award-winning barbie uses a built-in battery-powered fan to get the whole thing up to cooking temperature in three and a half minutes flat, and with no choking smoke in the process. What's more, it'll go on grilling for up to an hour on only a small handful of charcoal. LotusGrill works by creating a bellows effect that forces cool air over the charcoal, turning it into a raging inferno, albeit a safe one.

Available in seven cheerful colours and is ideal for small patios, balconies, campsites, picnics and boats, its 32cm grill is good for up to four hungry gannets. There's also an £89 Fondue Grill Accessory Kit for it, letting you rustle up delicious, 1970s, continental-style cheese-based meals. Delicieux!

7. Firepod A versatile pizza oven that also grills and does steak on the stone Specifications Grill size: 12 x 12 inches Type: Gas Weight: 12 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Makes amazing pizza + Doubles as a grill + Also does steak on the stone Reasons to avoid - Heavy to carry Today's best Napoleon TravelQ 285 deals Check Amazon

Although this model is essentially a gas-fired pizza oven (and our favourite one at that), Firepod also provides an optional double-sided grill plate – ridged on one side, flat on the other – for this cute homegrown creation. Simply remove the supplied pizza stone, fit the grill plate, turn on the gas and whip up an al fresco lunch or even a full English breakfast.

Another great thing about this model is that it will accommodate Firepod’s new range of Lava Stones and Himalayan Salt Blocks. Just pop either on top of the pizza stone, heat up for about 40 minutes and, using the supplied gloves, place in the stone or block into the bamboo tray and take to the table. Although they’re not the largest stones we’ve seen, they’re a perfect size for a two-person al fresco or indoor steak-on-the-stone nosh up. Highly recommended.

8. Napoleon TravelQ 285 Best premium small BBQ although not actually very portable by hand Specifications Grill size: 285 square inches Type: Camping gas Weight: 7.5 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Gorgeous looker + Quality build Reasons to avoid - Short gas hose - Too heavy to carry Today's best Napoleon TravelQ 285 deals Check Amazon

This gorgeous powdered blue gas portable comes with two Piezo-operated, jet-fired burners, a clearly labelled lid-mounted thermometer, a pair of fold-out legs for table-top or camp floor use and enough cooking space on its cast iron wavey grill to handle up to 18 hamburgers.

It runs on easily-obtainable disposable screw-thread gas canisters (think Camping Gaz, Coleman, etc) though, with the addition of a longer hose, it can also be adapted for large Patio Gas canisters.

Like the similarly styled Weber Q 1200, the TravelQ grills meats and fish exceptionally well and the heat is easily controlled when flare-ups occur.

This barbie’s perfect for camping trips in the car or caravan and ideal for balconies and small patios. Just don’t entertain the idea of lugging it across a field for a picnic, because it’s way too heavy for that.

9. Cobb Compact CO800 Best portable charcoal option for boaters Specifications Grill size: 12 inches Type: Charcoal Weight: 3.2 kgs Size: Small Reasons to buy + Clever heating system + Very light and portable Reasons to avoid - Slippery grill Today's best Cobb Compact CO800 deals Check Amazon

This is one of the most versatile charcoal-fired mini barbecues on the market and one of the most efficient.

Invented in South Africa, the sturdy, kettle-style Compact Cobb is a small, portable cylindrical unit that can grill, fry, bake and even roast a whole chicken, albeit a small one.

Its secret lies in a controlled ventilation system that keeps the briquettes (or Cobb's own proprietary Cobblestones) up to fiery temperature for more than three hours and without any heat being transferred to the BBQ's outer casing.

This particular model comes packaged with an overly slippery Teflon-coated griddle – whoops there goes another sausage – but there are plenty more grilling accessories available. A top buy for alfresco feasters, boaters and glampers.

10. Jamie Oliver Adventurer Best mini kettle barbecue Specifications Grill size: 13 inches Type: Charcoal Weight: 5.2 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Air control system + Keenly priced Reasons to avoid - Awkward to carry Jamie Oliver Adventurer deals Check Amazon

Ageing lad-chef Jamie Oliver has applied his culinary knowledge to an own-brand portable that sports quite a few unique design features, including a curved grill tray that prevents food from slipping into the inferno, a removable charcoal container, adjustable air vents, grippy lid locks for easy transport and a chunky rubberised lid handle that won’t scorch your hand when you grab hold of it.

The Adventurer is a doddle to control (simply use the long lever to open or close the air intake vents), large enough to accommodate about 16 sausages, and light enough to carry to a beach, campsite or picnic spot of your choice (as long as it's not too far a walk). It’s also perfect for small patios or as a second standby barbecue.

11. George Foreman Smokeless BBQ Grill A great electric model for indoor (and outdoor) grilling Specifications Grill size: 16 x 11 inches Type: Electric Weight: 3.6 kgs Size: Medium Reasons to buy + Produces very little smoke + Great for indoor use Reasons to avoid - It requires electricity

This 1,600 watt electric grill brings outdoor cooking indoors by dint of a simple smoke-free design that encompasses a dishwasher-safe ‘Titanium Infused’ non-stick grill plate positioned a few inches above a drip tray that cools the dripping fats, reducing the amount of smoke by about 80%. Although it does indeed produce very little smoke, if using indoors we would still recommend placing it on the cooker hob below the extractor fan for completely smoke-free grilling.

This is a great grill for burgers, sausages and other fatty foods because most of the fats drip away and that means healthier eating. It also does steaks pretty well though it’s best to halt grilling until the heating element is up to its highest temperature.

If you live in a bedsit with no cooker, regularly go on caravanning trips (and your caravan or RV has 240v power), or simply like the idea of smoke free grilling, then this is a worthwhile choice that delivers the goods for a very modest outlay.

12. Barbecook Joya Incredibly simple micro grill Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal Weight: 4 kgs Size: Small Reasons to buy + Very portable Reasons to avoid - Very small Today's best Barbecook Joya deals AU $21.99 View at Amazon

Table-top grilling has two main bonuses: it’s more enjoyable grilling one’s own cuts and it’s much more sociable, especially for the bloke in the household who usually has to stand alone for 90 minutes in front of a blazing inferno while wrestling with exploding sausages and a mushy fish that’s fallen through the grate.

This elegant two- to four-person patio barbie uses just a simple charcoal tray, a 26cm stainless steel grill and a cup of water to save the table from scorching, so you couldn't exactly call the Barbecook Joya sophisticated, but it cooks food perfectly well.

The Joya's attractive white ceramic base remains cool to the touch while guests slap on their own kebabs and sliced steak using the supplied bamboo tongs. A preloaded handful of charcoal gets you started.

13. Gentlemen's Hardware Compact Barbecue Best cheap portable barbecue Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal Weight: 3.4 kgs Size: Small Reasons to buy + Easy portability Reasons to avoid - Not one for families of 12, clearly Today's best Gentlemen's Hardware Compact Barbecue deals AU $136.99 View at Amazon

Going on a picnic? You need this natty barbie-in-a-case. Picture the scene… You arrive at the riverside looking for all the world like a businessman who's just stepped off the plane, stoop down and open your briefcase to reveal a fully functioning barbecue replete with charcoal tray and stainless steel 16x25cm grill. Only one problem: you forgot the charcoal. But assuming you do remember to bring the fire-making essentials, this is a nifty little thing and more than worth the low price.

14. UCO Grilliput Portable Camping Grill Probably the most portable grill in the world Specifications Grill size: 10 inches Type: Charcoal or wood Weight: 560 grams Size: Small Reasons to buy + Ridiculously portable + Extremely light + Ample grill space for two Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to assemble - Involves building a fire on the ground - Not exactly sturdy

And now for the smallest, most portable grill in the world. This barbie in a stainless steel tube is just the ticket for the picnicker, beach bum, hiker, climber, Bear Grylls wannabe or anyone with very little room in the backpack.

To build it, simply empty the tube of its contents – 12 stainless steel struts, four short legs and a second, slightly narrower steel tube – thread each strut through both tubes and then attach the legs. Now place it on a non flammable surface and stuff some wood or charcoal under it and, voila, instant campfire barbecue.

The Grilliput’s is available in two sizes: the Duo serves two-to-three gannets and the larger Quattro will handle up to six. Once it’s cooled down, disassemble it and you’re good to pack up and go.