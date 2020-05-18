Best men's walking shoes 2020: hit the trails in any weather

Welcome to T3's guide to the best men's walking shoes. While boots tend to be the default selection for outdoor adventuring of all sorts, there are a host of occasions when boots can be a bit heavy, hot and generally cumbersome – which is where walking shoes come in.

Although it is tempting to think of walking shoes as being pretty much the same as street or fashion trainers, there are plenty of differences, especially at the more technical end of the market. In fact, the best walking shoes hit an almost exact midpoint between the more robust and heavy hiking boots, and the street shoe or trainer (if you're not sure what you're after, you might also want to check out our pick of the best hiking boots and the best running shoes).

A quality pair of walking shoes will be lightweight, but provide good support for the foot during long days out, increasing comfort overall. There’s usually a waterproof membrane to keep weather out, as well as extended protective panels around the sides of the shoe to protect against sharp stones slicing into the shoe (and your foot).

Looking for our women's picks? We have dedicated guides to the best women's hiking boots and the best women's walking shoes, too

Many of the best walking shoes will also incorporate a trail-shoe style rock plate or similar. This is basically a shield in the midsection of the shoe to protect against sharp stones and stone bruises.

If in doubt about the severity of a route then boots are usually the safest bet, and also bear in mind that serious mud and flood water can really only be defeated with a classic pair of the best wellies – however, for everything else, grab a pair of the best walking shoes and you'll be ready to hit the trail.

How to pick the best men's walking shoes

So what do you need to consider when figuring out which pair for buy? The key is to pick a comfortable fit, as well as considering the terrain you'll be covering. The best men's walking shoes offer a reinforced sole (usually TPU) to fend off stones underfoot, a robust rand to protect the sides, and an aggressive, grippy sole.

Many walking shoes will have a waterproof membrane built in, which can be useful in wet grass, for example, but can also limit breathability if you’re really gunning it, so if you're thinking of picking up a pair of these, it's worth considering how you’ll mainly be using your shoes.

Unlike boots, rain resistance in walking shoes is a bit of a red herring, as without the closed calf of the boot your feet will be soaked in heavy rain, waterproofing or not.

Others have made their lightness and flexibility around the ankle more of a benefit by incorporating sticky rubber and protective high rands to deliver a hybrid approach/scrambling shoe that can cope with pretty much anything in the hills.

More aggressive tread patterns are ideal for muddy conditions, but handle rocky smearing poorly, while stickier rubber will wear out faster and can be slippy in muddy conditions.

Although spec is important, getting the right size is absolutely essential. It's a good idea to try on a few pairs to get a good idea of any potential issues. Also, keep in mind that if you are planning high-energy walking pursuits, you might want to size up as you would for running shoes, because your feet will swell over longer stretches.

Do I need a pair of dedicated walking shoes?

The reasons for getting a good pair of shoes for walking are many and varied. The best options will improve performance by making your hiking easier and more comfortable. Plus, once you're done you'll be able to pop your muddy shoes in the boot and drive off in a fresh pair.

Proper walking shoes are ideal for lighter hikes, short approaches and summer rambles, as well as faster and lighter mountain expeditions. Although you'd be best off with the extra support of boots for the really rough stuff, some of our best men's walking shoes do offer a ‘mid’ style, providing some support akin to a boot but with more ankle movement.

Unsure which type of footwear is right for you? Take a look at our walking boots vs walking shoes guide to discover the key differences.

There's also a whole sub-category of walking shoes dubbed ‘approach shoes’, which build in more scrambling and rock climbing orientated traits, like sticky rubber and extended lacing to grip the entire foot tightly.

The best men's walking shoes to buy now

(Image credit: Merrell)

1. Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX The best men's walking shoes for summer adventure Specifications Best for: All rounder Material: Mesh upper Waterproof: Gore-Tex insert Reasons to buy + Super-breathable + Lots of traction + Robust Today's Best Deals AU $182 View at Wiggle Australia

Merrell has gone all-out with the MQM Flex 2, throwing a kitchen sink of tech and innovation into creating a technical and competent shoe. In spite of the name, the MQM is simply a great fast and light hiking shoe, especially at the business end, the outsole.

That outsole is made from Merrell’s ‘mountain-grade’ Quantum Grip rubber, and packs deep 5mm lugs arranged in a trail running-style format that really do grip well in most conditions. There’s an essential rock plate built in as well as a highly flexible midsole, which results in stiffness where you need it, but enough flex to get on with enjoying the trail.

The bellows tongue does its job at keeping bits of the trail out of your boots, but it sits low enough to not impact adjustability, as well as allowing a wide opening for your size 11s. The beefy lacing system looks the part, incorporating an extra band across the arch of the foot, which helps capture the foot and hold it snugly on longer rambles. There are useful smaller touches too, such as the generous finger pull on the heel, and the TPU toe cap extends to protect much of the front of the shoe from abrasion.

Finally, there’s a Gore-Tex membrane underneath the mesh to prevent rain stopping play without hindering breathability – a compelling package.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Keen) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Keen)

2. Keen Venture Vent Walking Shoe The best men’s walking shoes for summer adventure Specifications Best for: All round Material: Mesh upper with TPU overlay Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Super-breathable + Lots of traction + Fast and light Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

In many ways the Keen Venture Vent walking shoes are based on a simple idea: take a very breathable mesh upper, add in some midsole cushion, finish with massive 4mm lugs for traction. The result is more than the sum of these parts though, delivering enormous breathability for those warm summer days, but with a rugged underfoot platform that inspires confidence.

There's a neat interlocking heel-capture system that does what it says on the tin – minimising heel lift – while still allowing a relatively stiff stability shank for support. Meanwhile a dual-density footbed treated with KEEN’s Eco Anti-Odor system emphasises comfort – both your own and your co-adventurers' – and finally a non-marking sole leaves no trace. A simple, yet well-executed summer trail specialist.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Inov8 Roclite 280) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Inov8)

3. Inov-8 Roclite 280 Men's The best men's walking shoes for speed in difficult terrain Specifications Best for: Speed Material: Mesh upper Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Breathable + All-day comfort Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Today's Best Deals AU $167.16 View at Amazon

The Roclite 280 means business, being based on Inov-8's well-regarded trail running shoe platform, and looks it too. A robust rand protects your toes and the sides of the shoe from sharp rocks and the like, while an internal rockplate will fend off similar obstacles from below. The big noise, though, is the sole unit, boasting massive 6mm deep lugs, which will grip on just about anything. Inov-8 has tweaked the drop to a more hiking-friendly 8mm, as well as adding an External Heel Counter (EHC) for extra stability and support.

Weighing in at a featherweight 280g, there's no weight here at all to blame your tired legs on, in part due to the mesh upper. There's no waterproof membrane either, which gives the ultimate in breathability, although does mean that water runs both ways. Overall, if you're in the market for an incredibly lightweight, faff-free trail blaster that'll munch through whatever terrain you throw at it, this is a strong contender.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

4. Arc'teryx Konseal LT The best men's walking shoes for mountain approaches Specifications Best for: Approach duties Material: Mesh upper with TPU overlay Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Plenty of friction + Ingenious 2-in-1 design Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're tackling mountain approaches, take a look at the Arc'teryx Konseal LT. As well as delivering the streamlined silhouette we've come to expect from Arc'teryx, this latest iteration of the Konseal approach shoe has gone for the essentials first – it's very light, very durable and grippy. The latter is down to a super-sticky Vibram Megagrip outsole, while the lugs are specifically designed to add forefoot friction for better grip on smooth surfaces.

The toe cap and extensive sidewalls will fend off plenty of rough stuff, while a subtle squared heel adds improved braking ability in descents. A hidden but particularly ingenious feature is that the heel section is designed to fold flat, making them into camp clogs, also a very handy feature in belay shoes for the dedicated climber. Arc'teryx has finished the inner with barefoot comfort in mind too, making these ideal for summer camping trips, alpine adventures, and fast and light scrambles.

(Image credit: Columbia )

5. Columbia Vitesse OutDry Shoe The ultimate stealth walking shoe Specifications Best for: City saunters Material: Mesh Waterproof: Outdry membrane Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Fast and light Today's Best Deals AU $114.91 View at Amazon

The Columbia Vitesse OutDry Shoe is the ultimate stealth walking shoe. It may look more like a big-brand fashion trainer than a serious bit of outdoor kit, but appearances can be misleading – this ‘multi-sport’ sneaker has plenty of plus-points. There’s a breathable mesh upper to keep you cool in the summer months, an Ultralight Midsole with enormous cushioning for all-day comfort, and a grippy Omni-Grip sole for plenty of traction. Crucially for an outdoor shoe, the Columbia Vitesse OutDry has an Outdry waterproof membrane built in to keep dampness at bay. A capable all-rounder that belies its look.

(Image credit: Adidas)

6. Adidas Five Ten Five Tennie Men's Approach Shoe The best men’s walking shoes for hiking and climbing Specifications Best for: Longer walks, climbing Material: Leather upper Waterproof: None Reasons to buy + Sticky Stealth rubber + Retro appeal + Fast and light Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Five Ten Tennie is a controversial beast. Once the undisputed king of approach shoes, thanks to robust construction and incredibly sticky Stealth soles (used for technical climbing shoes), then fallen on harder times and failed redesigns. Now resuscitated by Adidas, will the new Five Tennie cut it?

In a word, yes! The new retro-color scheme is avoided with more muted black/grey/green versions if it all jars too much for traditionalists, and the Stealth rubber is as sticky as ever. There’s enough flex in the shoe to use the huge toe welt for smearing, and enough stiffness in the midfoot to walk as many miles as you need to. This best men’s walking shoe contender has the addition of a sock-like knit inner provides support, and gives confidence in the fit when the laces are tightened. For scrambling and on up, these are excellent foot-soldiers.

(Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

7. Jack Wolfskin Scrambler XT Texapore Low The best men’s walking shoes for when trekking is on the cards Specifications Best for: Lightweight trekking Material: : leather upper Waterproof: : Texapore O2 membrane Reasons to buy + Allround capabilities + Waterproof + Durable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Jack Wolfskin Scrambler XT men’s walking shoe offers something for every man. There’s a ‘rock zone’ of stickier rubber in the toe for climbing and scrambling, a cushioned midsole for day-long treks, waterproof membrane for those damper moments, and a leather upper for extra trad points. A simple but effective lacing system is highly unlikely to go wrong in the hills (and is easily repaired if needed), and the Vibram sole has a deep tread to tackle all types of terrain with ease.

(Image credit: Mammut)

8. Mammut Alnasca Knit Low Technical mountain shoes for the brave Specifications Best for: Mountain walking, scrambling Material: Vent mesh, 3D knitted Waterproof: None Reasons to buy + All-round mountain tool + Technical spec + Bright colourways Today's Best Deals AU $128.50 View at Wiggle Australia

The Mammut Alnasca Knit is no wallflower in the looks or spec departments. A 3D-knitted sock gives a snug fit to all foot shapes, provides impressive breathability, and the knit is reinforced on the outer sides to shrug off abrasion.

The SOFtech EVA wedge in the heel of these men’s walking shoes is designed to give a smooth ride over rough trails and paths, while the Michelin Rock Tech sole boasts grippy OCX rubber for solid traction. That traction also aided by a deep lug profile, and accompanied by a ‘climbing zone’ up front for when things get more vertical. A worthy contender for our best men’s walking shoes guide.

(Image credit: Merrell)

9. Merrell Zion GTX The best men’s walking shoes for hitting the streets and trails Specifications Best for: Urban chic Material: Ballistic mesh & durable leather upper Waterproof: Gore-Tex membrane Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Trail tech-powered + Excellent grip Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Merrell Zion GTX means business from the ground up, gripping the terrain with a 5mm lugged Vibram Megagrip sole that gives away this shoe’s trail running heritage. That’s no bad thing for walking shoes, giving you support but flexibility, lightness and strength in a package that oozes outdoorsy-urban-crossover cool without overstepping any boundaries.

Indeed, that trail-ready design delivers helpful elements in plentiful abandon, from a bellows-tongue that repels debris, durable metal eyelets and a FlexPlate torsion bar embedded in the sole unit, through to the inevitable but useful Gore-Tex membrane.

Finally there’s a fair amount of waterproof full grain leather as well as breathable mesh in the upper, providing strength, durability as well as comfort and a certain amount of style. Overall, if you’re looking for walking shoes that won’t embarrass if you wear them to work, but still deliver on the trail, these are among the best out there.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

10. Vivobarefoot Magna Trail The best men’s walking shoes for feeling the ground beneath your toes Specifications Best for: Barefoot wandering Material: Cordura mesh Waterproof: Water-resist Reasons to buy + Sensory delight + Grippy + Foldable Reasons to avoid - Not for everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Vivobarefoot Magna trail gtxis a somewhat different beast, looking more akin to a dive bootie than a walking shoe, but outward appearances can be deceptive. Vivobarefoot (as the name implies) are keen advocates of the barefoot movement, which in this case has resulted in a super-thin but very puncture proof sole material.

Transferring this into a walking shoe has quite a few benefits, as you can really ‘feel’ the ground beneath your toes, improving grip and balance. This is helped out by multi-directional 3mm lugs, which do a good job of gripping in the wet and mud. Meanwhile a seamless stretch ECO neoprene ankle sock does an excellent job of sealing out trail-related debris, and a thermal insole ups usability in the colder months.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s an eco card to play too - the webbing and laces are made out of 50% recycled PET, and the heel counter lining is recycled microfibre. Sometimes, different is good…

11. Helly Hansen Vanir Canter HT Trek like a Viking god with these light and flexible men's walking shoes Specifications Best for: Lightweight, airy feel Material: Engineered knit upper Waterproof: HellyTech Performance Waterproof membrane Reasons to buy + Enormous grip + Lightweight and flexible + Waterproof + Town-to-pub ready Today's Best Deals AU $469.84 View at Amazon

The Norse-god inspired Vanir Canter HT hi-tops are a world away from your traditional walking shoes, not only packing a sleek upper, but also high-tech protection and sticky rubber for off-road walking. Massive tread on the outsole keeps your feet firmly planted, while a three-density midsole is there to lavish your feet with comfort, cushioning and spring in the toe.

Helly Hansen has created these men’s walking shoes with a waterproof membrane. And with a design that looks like a cross between a kayaking shoe and a space-welly, you’ll be golden wearing these for wintery beach walks too. Worried about your toes getting bashed by rocks and debris? Fear not, as that ruggedised upper, although an engineered knit, also sports built-in HellyWear Protection built in to protect your toes.

(Image credit: Hoka)

12. Hoka One One Sky Arkali Enjoy max protection with these Kevlar-infused men’s walking shoes Specifications Best for: Hiking Material: MATRYX upper, lightweight weave with Kevlar Waterproof: None Reasons to buy + Protective Kevlar upper + Rugged to the max Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Arkali draws on Hoka One One’s trail racing pedigree, resulting in a lightweight but extremely robust men’s walking shoe. An EVA top midsole in a running shoe style, allied with a PROFLY midsole, both contribute plenty to cushioning needs, without adding much in terms of weight. That said, there’s are without questions the chunkiest offering in our best men’s walking shoes buyer’s guide. Just letting you know so that you’re not blindsided by the size when you break these out of the box!

There’s also plenty of mountain heritage on show here, from a high-abrasion toe cap to massive 5mm (!) multi-directional Vibram Megagrip rubber lugs on the sole. The MATRYX upper is where the real tech is baked in, being a fairly familiar lightweight weave, but with Kevlar strands threaded in for a particularly hard-wearing fabric that’s also mercifully breathable.

Another unusual feature is a pair of ankle and heel straps, there to deliver improved stability on uneven terrain. Ultimately, if you want maximum protection for your feet when walking, and you don't want proper hiking boots, you’ll be safe in these.