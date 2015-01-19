Best driving games ever

Previous Next 1/34

Forza Horizon 2

Forza Horizon 2 is ridiculously fun, beautiful to look at and smooth to play, so no surprises really that it's speeding its way onto our list. Set in various locations around Europe, Horizon 2 keeps the free-driving style of the original, letting you zoom around the spectacular scenery in a load of equally detailed cars.

What our friends over at totalxbox.com said: 'A triumph in so many respects that lets itself down with some technical issues and a world that needed more variety in the way it looks. That, however, shouldn't stop you from picking this up and loving it until the end of this console generation. Forza Horizon 2 is an accomplishment, and a showcase for what open-world racers can do.'

Total Xbox.com rating - 8/10 | Forza Horizon 2 review | Xbox One, Xbox 360 | Buy it now from Amazon