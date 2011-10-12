Apple iOS 5 pictures: A guide to the new iOS

Previous Next 11/14

iOS 5: Reminders

The to-do list feature with support for Outlook and iCloud, iOS 5 will now help to organize your life making sure you are fully stocked up in the freezer with location based integration letting you know about your shopping list when you pull into the supermarket. When you make a change to your to-do list your iPad, iPod Touch or iPhone will be updated automatically.