Apple CarPlay vs Android Auto: which in-car app system is best?

Hands on: Apple CarPlay vs Android Auto

Surprisingly, the first place you can test out both Apple's long awaited CarPlay and Android's similarly hyped Auto in one place is not in the latest luxury German saloon but via an aftermarket head unit you can pick up in Halfords.

Pioneer's snappily titled Avic F70 DAB (£999.99) is the piece of kit in question and its smart touchscreen interface has been used by developers from Apple and Google to fine tune a number of apps for the next generation of in-car entertainment. It is this close link with the development teams that has allowed Pioneer to gain the upper hand on a number of automotive players.

"I have worked closely with a number of manufacturers and I can assure you the sign off stage is long and laborious," explains Mike Haseler, product and technical executive at Pioneer. "Pioneer has been working closely with Google and Apple for a number of years now and we've been able to act quickly," he adds.

But we're not here to put Pioneer's Avic range through its paces (it works well enough from what we've seen), instead we're going to have a thoroughly good fiddle with CarPlay and Auto back-to-back because, you know, not many people have had the chance yet.