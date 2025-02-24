No sit-ups — just this four-move standing ab workout to build a stronger core
Core workouts can often feel like a slog, especially when the workout involves busting out endless sit-ups or crunches, which can quickly become repetitive and boring. However, this workout from Oner Active Athlete, Hayley Madigan, is set to shake up your usual routine. It consists of four exercises, all performed standing—so there’s not a single sit-up in sight—and will only take you 15 minutes. Sound good? We think so! Just grab a single weight (either a kettlebell or a dumbbell) and get ready to fire up those core muscles.
We say they can be a slog, but core workouts are 100% necessary, not just for boosting your performance in the gym, but also for making everyday activities easier. Our core—which encompasses the muscles in the lower back, pelvic floor, hips and abdomen—helps stabilise and protect our spine. They stronger they are, the better our posture, balance and general movement will be. Plus, it can help reduce the likelihood of injuries too.
A post shared by Hayley Madigan (@hayleymadiganfitness)
A photo posted by
For this workout, begin with the first exercise, resting for 45-60 seconds between each set and then 60-90 seconds before moving on to the next exercise. “Remember when it comes to strengthening your core, slow and control and movement down and don’t go too heavy!” Hayley writes on her post. “Start off with a light weight and teach your body the movement.” For reference, Hayley says she doesn’t usually go heavier than using a 8kg kettlebell/dumbbell for her core workouts. Here’s what you’ll be doing:
- Kettlebell Frontal Raises – 2-3 sets x 8-12 reps
- Standing Side Bends – 2-3 sets x 8-12 reps
- Kettlebell Pass Around the Body – 2-3 sets x 6-8 reps (per direction)
- Overhead Hold with Knee Raise - 2-3 sets x 5 reps (per leg then swap arms and repeat)
Looking for more standing exercises that you can swap out your sit-ups for? Check out these seven standing exercises from Ultimate Performance Certified Personal Trainer, Steve Chambers, which are guaranteed to build a solid midsection and improve your posture. If, however, you’re after another workout to line up later in the week, give this 15 minute workout a try. There’s some similar exercises to Hayley’s in there, but also some new ones to mix things up a little.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
