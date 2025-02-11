Sore ankles squatting? Margot Robbie’s trainer says this simple hack can help

Do you suffer from sore ankles when squatting? You’re not alone. It’s one of the top problems (along with achy knees) that prevents people from being able to sink deep and master a good squat technique.

Fortunately, Personal Trainer and Best-Selling Author David Higgins, who’s trained A-list stars like Margot Robbie and Pedro Pascal, recently shared a simple tweak on his Instagram that he claims will make squats “easier on your ankles.”

It includes placing two wedged items underneath the heels of your feet so that they’re raised off the ground and it’s what’s known as an ‘elevated squat’. “That will take the pressure off your knees, ankles, and lower back, and it will help you keep in a neutral position all the way through,” Higgins writes on his post.

If you’re working out at home you could use two small books to do this or, if you’re at the gym, you could also use two small weight plates, or a squat ramp, which is specifically designed for this.

Your knees need to travel over your foot to get into a decent squat position, however, stiff ankles can limit this range of motion. However placing your heels on an elevated surface can allow you to get into a deeper squat. This is why weightlifting shoes often have an elevated heel— like Under Armour’s Reign Lifting Trainer — as it improves ankle mobility.

If you still continue to struggle with your squats, even after making these adjustments, there are plenty of other squat variations that you can try. Alternatively, if you’re really not enjoying them and would rather stop doing them altogether, here’s a three-move workout to help build your lower body, completely squat-free!