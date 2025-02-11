Sore ankles squatting? Margot Robbie’s trainer says this simple hack can help
All you’ll need is two books
Do you suffer from sore ankles when squatting? You’re not alone. It’s one of the top problems (along with achy knees) that prevents people from being able to sink deep and master a good squat technique.
Fortunately, Personal Trainer and Best-Selling Author David Higgins, who’s trained A-list stars like Margot Robbie and Pedro Pascal, recently shared a simple tweak on his Instagram that he claims will make squats “easier on your ankles.”
A post shared by David Higgins (@davidhigginslondon)
A photo posted by on
It includes placing two wedged items underneath the heels of your feet so that they’re raised off the ground and it’s what’s known as an ‘elevated squat’. “That will take the pressure off your knees, ankles, and lower back, and it will help you keep in a neutral position all the way through,” Higgins writes on his post.
If you’re working out at home you could use two small books to do this or, if you’re at the gym, you could also use two small weight plates, or a squat ramp, which is specifically designed for this.
Your knees need to travel over your foot to get into a decent squat position, however, stiff ankles can limit this range of motion. However placing your heels on an elevated surface can allow you to get into a deeper squat. This is why weightlifting shoes often have an elevated heel— like Under Armour’s Reign Lifting Trainer— as it improves ankle mobility.
If you still continue to struggle with your squats, even after making these adjustments, there are plenty of other squat variations that you can try. Alternatively, if you’re really not enjoying them and would rather stop doing them altogether, here’s a three-move workout to help build your lower body, completely squat-free!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How many rest days should you really be taking between workouts?
If you’re not making time for adequate recovery, then you’ll be leaving gains on the table
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Reebok Nano X5 review: Is this Reebok’s best all-round gym trainer yet?
Reebok’s latest workout shoe is stylish, sturdy and versatile, but does it deliver on all fronts?
By Lee Bell Published
-
5 underrated bodyweight exercises to maximise muscle gains and build phenomenal strength
If these aren’t in your workouts, then they should be
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Move over Nike — Represent 247 launches its first-ever performance trainers
The ARC-1 Runner and ARC-2 Trainer offer the perfect blend of performance and style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
R.A.D unveils the next generation of its iconic workout shoe with a redesigned upper and more cushioning
The first look at the R.A.D One V2 is officially here with a fresh new look and various tweaks
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Normatec Premier review: wireless compression for hassle-free recovery
The Normatec Premier compression boots use integrated air pumps and eliminate external hoses to make recovery easier than ever
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pilates vs weight training: what are they and what’s best for you?
Beginners will benefit massively from both approaches to strength training, but each has its merits and downfalls
By Leon Poultney Published
-
Full-body workouts versus push-pull-legs: which is best for maximal muscle gain?
Discover which of these two popular training programmes is best for you and your end goals
By Leon Poultney Published