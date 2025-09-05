Power that refuses to quit: why Jackery’s Explorer 500 v2 is the new go-to for adventurers

Jackery is back with another powerful launch, and this time, it’s special. Launching at IFA 2025, the all-new Jackery Explorer 500 v2 reimagines one of the brand’s most beloved models, delivering a compact and robust energy solution for off-grid warriors, photographers, and home office optimisers.

As the next-gen evolution of Jackery’s best-selling Explorer 500, this new power station lands with a host of performance upgrades, sleek design improvements, and cutting-edge battery tech, all while staying true to the company’s mission of delivering clean, reliable power anywhere, anytime.

Designed for the way you move

Nearly 29% smaller than the original, the Explorer 500 v2 is the lightest and most compact 500Wh power station in its class, weighing in at just 5.7kg and measuring 31 × 20.5 × 15.6 cm. A sleek foldable handle makes it a dream to stow and go, supplying reliable juice for on-location podcasts, livestream rigs, and drone recharges between shots.

However, don’t let the size fool you: inside, this compact unit houses a 512Wh battery, 500W rated output (and 1,000W peak output) with multiple ports including 2x USB-C (100W + 30W), 1x USB-A, and 2x AC outlets. It’s a power station built for the devices you rely on most, including cameras, drones, laptops, lighting kits, CPAP machines, and even compact fridges!

(Image credit: Jackery)

Better still, you can pair it with the Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panel for unlimited off-grid charging. The Solar Generator 500 v2 bundle is a particularly smart option for anyone planning a long weekend in the wild or digital nomads on the go.

Smarter power, built to last

At the Explorer 500 v2’s core is an advanced LiFePO₄ (LFP) battery featuring 6,000 charge cycles to 70% capacity, which is nearly 50% more than most competitors. That translates into over 30 years (!) of reliable use for many people.

Jackery has also introduced multi-layer ceramic membrane technology, packed with heat-resistant coatings, 3D micro-nano pores, and built-in zirconia nanoparticles. In practice, that translates to safe, reliable operation from –20°C to 45°C, automatically protecting itself from internal short circuits, thermal runaway, and surges up to 3,000V.

(Image credit: Jackery)

And if you’re using it at night? Don’t worry about sleep disruption. The unit’s ultra-quiet operation registers below 28dB when charging devices and under 36dB when recharging via mains power, meaning you can rest easy while the Explorer works silently in the background.

Fast, flexible, future-ready

Plug the Explorer 500 v2 into the wall and you’ll get 80% charge in just 52 minutes, or a full charge in 60 minutes with AC + DC hybrid input. Solar charging is also quicker than ever, clocking in at just 200 minutes with a compatible panel, around 7.5x faster than the original Explorer 500.

(Image credit: Jackery)

It’s also a rock-solid option for home backup. With UPS (uninterruptible power supply) built in, the Explorer 500 v2 can kick in within ≤10ms during an outage to protect sensitive electronics like computers, NAS drives, or even medical devices.

Need even more assurance? Jackery’s ChargeShield 2.0™ AI system brings 62 layers of intelligent protection, from advanced battery management systems (BMS) to fire-resistant casing, shockproof housing, and phase-change microcapsules that seal off heat during extreme temps.

Ready when you are

The Jackery Explorer 500 v2 is a redefinition of what a compact power station can be. It combines premium aesthetics with rugged build quality, silent operation with smart safety features, and fast charging with future-proof resilience.

For outdoor enthusiasts, remote workers, van-lifers, and anyone who wants reliable off-grid energy without the bulk or noise, this is a serious contender.

Available from 19 September, the Explorer 500 v2 and Solar Generator 500 v2 are expected to be in high demand, and there’s an early bird offer launching on the same day, so keep an eye on Jackery’s UK store to get your hands on one first.