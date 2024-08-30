Leg press vs squats: which should I do for bigger legs?

Want to build more leg strength, muscle and power? Look no further than the barbell back squat and leg press, two compound exercises that promise to give your lower body muscles a run for their money (in a good way).

While the squat is often hailed as the ‘gold standard’ of any lower body strength training programme, the leg press is a machine used by both, beginner and advanced athletes. So, which of the two is superior when you want to build massive legs?

Technically speaking, it would be wrong to label one as better than the other, as both exercises deserve a plan in your training programme. But, if you only have time for one, which should you do to build bigger pins? With the help of an expert, we answer that very question…

Leg press vs squats: What's the difference?

Jumping straight in with the obvious, the leg press is a machine-based exercise, while the squat is a free-weight movement which you can use various pieces of equipment for, such as a barbell, dumbbell, kettlebells (and even your body weight).

Both exercises target the same major muscle groups – the quads and glutes – however, they’re not the same beasts. The squat brings other muscles into play, such as your upper body and core muscles to help your torso remain upright and stable. This is why it can take people years to learn how to squat properly, it requires constant practice, time, and coordination.

The leg press, however, takes your core and upper body out of the equation as the machine supports both. “This means you can really focus on going heavy without fear of suffering an injury to your lower back,” says Steve Chambers, Gym Manager and Certified Personal Trainer at Ultimate Performance.

Leg press vs squats: the benefits

For those who struggle with squat technique, or find it’s a burden on their back, the leg press is a brilliant alternative. “It stands to reason that you’ll get more out of using a machine that allows you to be more stable and focus purely on using your legs,” says Steve.

Machines also require less skill than free weights as they provide more support, which makes them effective for building your legs in a short space of time, particularly if you’re new to the gym. “This allows lifters to train close to failure and accumulate higher amounts of training volume, two key drivers of hypertrophy,” Steve adds.

However, don’t mistake the leg press’ ‘low skill’ as ‘less effective’, as even the most advanced athletes use this machine. “Six-time Mr Olympia Dorian Yates, ditched free-weight back squats in favour of leg presses, so you’re in good company.”

Squats, on the other hand, as we all know are the crème de la crème of lower body exercises for packing on mass and boosting strength. “Just one single squat works a whole host of different muscle groups, including the quadriceps, gluteal muscles, adductor group, erector spinae, abdominal muscles, and the hamstrings. It is for that reason that the squat is often called the most effective compound move,” says Steve.

The movement pattern of a squat in general is one that we also mimic in everyday life, whether that be sitting down, picking something up, or climbing stairs, so as well as its ability to increase strength and muscle, it’s also functional.

Leg press vs squats: which is best for building bigger legs?

As we mentioned right at the start of this article both, the leg press and squat, deserve a place in your training. However, depending on your body mechanics and skill level may determine which exercise you opt for (if you’re only picking one out of the two).

“If you’re a novice lifter, and you struggle with range of motion, have poor flexibility, existing lower back injuries, or long femurs and short torsos, then I would recommend the machine-based leg press as a great place to start to build up your leg strength. The risk/reward ratio for forcing yourself to put a bar on your back if you have any of these issues is just not worth it, and the leg press is likely to deliver better results.”

Don’t struggle from any of the issues above and can squat with top form? Then Steve says to head on over to the squat rack, or you could always combine both.

Overall, to increase the size of your legs Steve says the most important factor is training with progressive overload and therefore choosing the exercise that you’re most comfortable with so you can do this effectively.

“The exercise itself doesn’t really matter. The role of an exercise is to allow you to apply progressive overload to the muscle in a safe manner. So, whether you decide to use the traditional barbell back squat or a machine-based leg press is completely unique to you and your circumstances.”