Ultrahuman teams with Clue to make menstrual cycle tracking a whole lot smarter

Those trying to keep on top of both cycle tracking and wearable data will know it can be a bit of a faff. With one app for your period history then another for your heart rate and sleep, it can mean lots of flicking between the two to try and make sense of it all.

Well, that’s exactly what the latest move from Ultrahuman is trying to tackle. The smart ring brand taking on Oura has teamed up with Clue - one of the most popular period-tracking apps out there - to finally bring everything together.

That means, from now on, users will be able to sync up to six months of cycle history from Clue directly into the Ultrahuman app, where it’ll sit alongside biomarker data and health stats such as resting heart rate, HRV and skin temperature.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Why it matters

For anyone who’s used both a wearable and a period tracker, the problem has always been silos. Clue is excellent at logging and predicting cycle patterns, while rings like the Ultrahuman Ring Air, which received some top praise in our full review, are great at spotting subtle body changes. This fresh integration finally brings both of those together.

As Ultrahuman explains on its official blog, syncing your cycle history lets its algorithms better predict ovulation windows and interpret how each phase affects energy, mood, recovery and performance. That might mean spotting when to push harder in training during the follicular phase, or recognising the need for extra rest during the luteal phase.

Clue itself also adds some serious credibility into the mix. The Berlin-based app is a CE-marked Class 1 medical device with more than 100 million downloads and a huge dataset that’s already helped research into conditions like PCOS and endometriosis.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Sweetening the deal

To tempt new users, Ultrahuman is bundling a full year of Clue Plus to its platform for just $9.99 (about £8), which is down from its usual $39.99 / £32 subscription price. That'll mean much cheaper access to Clue’s premium features such as personalised predictions, hormone insights, and longer-range cycle forecasts, all while tapping into the biometric smarts of the Ring AIR.

It’s a clever play from Ultrahuman, which recently snapped up fertility tech firm viO HealthTech, and it shows the company’s aim to carve out a bigger role in women’s health.

It's not the only one, either. Smart ring rival, Oura, also recently announced a major update to its app, introducing a suite of new and upgraded pregnancy-tracking features that it said will make its sleek wearable a more useful health companion for expectant mothers.