Ultrahuman teams with Clue to make menstrual cycle tracking a whole lot smarter
Now your ring can sync with your period app to give a bigger picture of health
Those trying to keep on top of both cycle tracking and wearable data will know it can be a bit of a faff. With one app for your period history then another for your heart rate and sleep, it can mean lots of flicking between the two to try and make sense of it all.
Well, that’s exactly what the latest move from Ultrahuman is trying to tackle. The smart ring brand taking on Oura has teamed up with Clue - one of the most popular period-tracking apps out there - to finally bring everything together.
That means, from now on, users will be able to sync up to six months of cycle history from Clue directly into the Ultrahuman app, where it’ll sit alongside biomarker data and health stats such as resting heart rate, HRV and skin temperature.
Why it matters
For anyone who’s used both a wearable and a period tracker, the problem has always been silos. Clue is excellent at logging and predicting cycle patterns, while rings like the Ultrahuman Ring Air, which received some top praise in our full review, are great at spotting subtle body changes. This fresh integration finally brings both of those together.
As Ultrahuman explains on its official blog, syncing your cycle history lets its algorithms better predict ovulation windows and interpret how each phase affects energy, mood, recovery and performance. That might mean spotting when to push harder in training during the follicular phase, or recognising the need for extra rest during the luteal phase.
Clue itself also adds some serious credibility into the mix. The Berlin-based app is a CE-marked Class 1 medical device with more than 100 million downloads and a huge dataset that’s already helped research into conditions like PCOS and endometriosis.
Sweetening the deal
To tempt new users, Ultrahuman is bundling a full year of Clue Plus to its platform for just $9.99 (about £8), which is down from its usual $39.99 / £32 subscription price. That'll mean much cheaper access to Clue’s premium features such as personalised predictions, hormone insights, and longer-range cycle forecasts, all while tapping into the biometric smarts of the Ring AIR.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It’s a clever play from Ultrahuman, which recently snapped up fertility tech firm viO HealthTech, and it shows the company’s aim to carve out a bigger role in women’s health.
It's not the only one, either. Smart ring rival, Oura, also recently announced a major update to its app, introducing a suite of new and upgraded pregnancy-tracking features that it said will make its sleek wearable a more useful health companion for expectant mothers.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist and copywriter specialising in all things technology, be it smart home innovation, fit-tech and grooming gadgets. From national newspapers to specialist-interest titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 15 years as a tech writer. Nowadays, he lives in Manchester, where - if he's not bashing at a keyboard - you'll probably find him doing yoga, building something out of wood or digging in the garden.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.