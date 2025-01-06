SportsShoes has an unmissable Garmin sale — 3 deals you should grab right now

If you happened to miss grabbing a great Garmin deal during Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, SportsShoes’ January sale is here to give you another chance. Right now, you can save up to £140 off some of the best Garmin’s, like the Enduro 2 and Epix Pro G2, but there are also great savings on more affordable, cult favourites, like the Forerunner 55.

There are quite a lot of deals on the site, so we’ve rounded up a list of them below, so you don’t have to wade through it for ages. Plus, we’ve picked out our top three favourite buys that we think are well worth your time, attention and, of course, hard-earned cash. Whether you're a keen runner, outdoor enthusiast, or an all-round fitness fanatic, there's something for everyone.

Garmin Enduro 2 Sapphire
Garmin Enduro 2 Sapphire : was £729.99 now £599.99 at www.sportsshoes.com

The Enduro 2 is a beast of a smartwatch ideal for hardcore endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. It has an exceptionally long battery life (compared to other Garmins) is equipped with TOPO maps support and all health and outdoor features under the sun. Grab for this amazing price, while you can!

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £349.99 now £244.99 at www.sportsshoes.com

The Forerunner 255 is an excellent mid-range triathlon watch for those seeking a more affordable option without compromising on quality. Loaded with a variety of sports modes and a wealth of health tracking features, from heart rate monitoring to VO2 max estimates, and training status, it offers everything you need to see you through your training.

Garmin Forerunner 965
Garmin Forerunner 965: was £599.99 now £519.99 at www.sportsshoes.com

This advanced multisport watch is equipped with a vibrant 1.4-inch AMOLED display, a titanium bezel, and enhanced battery life. It provides extensive health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring, making it perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It may not be the biggest saving, but we rarely see the Forerunner 965 go on sale.

