Garmin’s elite five-star running watch gets a major price drop at Walmart
Save $300 now!
Running season is officially here, and there’s no better way to track your progress than with a reliable fitness tracker. Garmin is known for delivering some of the best in the industry, especially within their Forerunner lineup. Right now, you can snag one of their top models—the Forerunner 945—at a massive $300 discount at Walmart. Originally priced at $599.99, it’s now available for just $299.99!
When we reviewed the Forerunner 945 we gave it a confident five-star rating. Sure, it may not be the newest model in the Forerunner family but that doesn’t take away from its brilliant feature line-up, exceptional battery life and precise sensors. In fact, the 945 offers so much variety that you may find you can make do with a cheaper model—like the Forerunner 245—but, if you’re a serious runner looking for premium features you can’t beat the 945.
The Forerunner 945 is a superb smartwatch for dedicated runners and triathletes who are looking to chase their next goals. Save $320 off it, now!
So, what makes these features so impressive? First, battery life. The Forerunner 945 offers up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. While that might not sound like much, it’s a game-changer for active users, especially those who love long runs and don’t want to stop for a charge. You then also get offline maps, Garmin Coach, Elevate V3 optical heart rate sensor, VO2 max, running dynamics and a range of sport modes (it’s not just for running!).
For everyday features, the 945 also includes a Pulse Ox (blood oxygen) sensor, Body Battery, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, women’s health tracking, and you can download and sync playlists from Deezer, Amazon Music and Spotify. We'd dash and not delay when it comes to this deal.
