Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar hits tempting sub-£400 price at major UK retailer

Garmin has been busy clearing its Fenix 7 Pro stock, but as expected, people are gobbling up the watches as soon as they hit the market. Luckily, Go Outdoors decided to join the party and slashed the price of the largest 7X Pro model, which also happens to be the one with the longest battery life.

Shop all Garmin deals at Go Outdoors

It's not really a catch, but the deal is only available to Go Outdoors members. Annual membership costs a whopping £5, which is well worth it anyway, considering the excellent offers the retailer has on for its members throughout the year.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar remains one of Garmin’s most feature-packed adventure watches. Built around a rugged 51mm case with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens and titanium bezel, the multisport smartwatch is designed for endurance athletes, hikers and anyone who spends serious time outdoors.

It’s tested to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance, and includes both touchscreen controls and traditional buttons for easier use in harsh weather.

One of the standout features is the solar-charging display, which can extend battery life to up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 122 hours in GPS mode under ideal conditions. The watch also supports multi-band GPS for improved tracking accuracy in built-up areas and dense woodland.

Like other recent Garmin watches, the Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar packs in advanced training and recovery tools, including Endurance Score, Hill Score, Training Readiness and real-time stamina tracking. There’s also full-colour mapping, turn-by-turn navigation, music storage, Garmin Pay and a built-in LED flashlight with red safety lighting for night runs and campsites.