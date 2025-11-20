An outdoor expert reveals 5 ways to stay snug as a bug in your sleeping bag

Nothing puts a damper on a camping trip like being cold at night in your sleeping bag – and during the autumn/winter months that chill is a given. That’s why knowing how to stay warm in your sleeping bag is essential not just for comfort, but for safety as well. So, how do you keep the heat in?

You may think that piling on more layers is the answer, but according to the founder of The Outdoor Gear Review YouTube Channel, Luke, this isn’t the best approach (more on that in a moment). Instead, he shares five cold-weather camping hacks in a recent video that will help you fend off the chill and enjoy a warm, comfortable night’s sleep.

How to Stay Warm and Safe While Camping in the Cold - Cold Weather Camping Tips - YouTube Watch On

1. Don't wear too many layers to bed

This may sound counterproductive, but if you wear too many layers to bed you’re at risk of sweating. If you sweat your body will then start to cool down and you’ll be left damp and cold, and will struggle to get warm. “Your sleeping bag should be adequate for the conditions that you’re sleeping in, it should be taking care of you as far as warmth goes, not your clothing,” Luke says in the video. Instead, he recommends getting into your sleeping bag with less clothing then adding layers as you need to.

2. Make your own hot water bottle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunkering down with a hot water bottle in your sleeping bag is a godsend when camping in the cold. To create your own, all you need is a stainless steel water bottle, some hot water, and voilà! However, instead of cuddling it all night, Luke says that the best area to place it is actually between your legs. “You have numerous arteries down there that will pump blood all over your body,” he says. Just make sure the lid is on tight and, if you’ve popped boiling water in there, wrap it up in something if needs be, so that you don’t burn yourself.

3. Use a face mask

As tempting as it may be to tuck your head into your sleep bag, don’t. Breathing into it is a one-way ticket to create moisture in your sleeping bag so, while it may warm you up temporarily, just like with the layering, you'll be left feeling cold later on. A Luke says "The death of a sleeping bag is moisture build-up". Instead, his advice is to keep your face out of your sleeping bag and to wear a face mask, or neck buff instead. This will keep your face warm throughout the night.

4. Assess your sleeping setup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sleeping mat is essential for any camping trip because it provides insulation and stops the ground from conducting heat away from your body. However, when camping in the cold, you may want to take additional measures when setting up camp. In his video, Luke suggests having two layers underneath you instead of one, such as a foam mat, and then placing your sleeping mat on top of this. “This works incredibly well and helps with the heat loss from the ground,” he says.

5. Pop hand warmers…in your socks

This is actually one Luke’s favourite tips for camping in the cold which he’s been doing for 20 years. But, before you grab your hand warmers (single-use hand warmers are perfectly fine here), first, put on a fresh pair of socks (you don’t want to be wearing a pair that is sweaty or damp). Next, pop a hand warmer in each sock down by your toes— Luke likes to put them underneath the tip of his toes. “This works incredibly well and it’s a great way to stay warm all night long.” If, however, you have issues with circulation, he advises to give this a miss.