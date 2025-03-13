A stretchologist says these 3 morning stretches will boost energy and full-body mobility
It's time to wake up on the right side of the bed
We all know getting out of bed in the morning isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially when you’re feeling a little stiff and achy. However, a Stretchologist says that by doing a few morning stretches first thing can help you wake up on the right side of the bed and feel refreshed.
“Starting your day with stretching is a great way to boost your morning energy,” says Stretchologist Rachel Gilman, co-founder of the luxury wellness retreat Eat Move Sleep. It improves blood flow to the muscles and brain, helping to wake up the body and brain, so you feel more alert.
“My three-move routine progresses from gentle movements to more dynamic, invigorating exercises, to help your body wake up naturally and prepare you for a productive day.” To get the best benefits, Rachele says to perform the stretches in the sequence below and focus on your breathing throughout. Move gently and mindfully, it is the first thing in the morning after all!
Gentle spinal twist
This exercise will gently release any built up tension in the lower back and improves spinal mobility and flexibility, to help you tackle the day’s activities with more ease. “It will also activate the parasympathetic nervous system and stimulates the digestive organs,” Rachele adds. You don’t even have to leave your bed to do it either, although you may never want to get up afterwards.
How to:
- Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor (or bed) and your shoulder flat
- Move your arms into a cactus or a goal post
- Slowly drop both your knees to the right and turn your head to the left
- Hold here for 15-20 seconds, focusing on your breath
- Return to center and then repeat on the opposite side
- Perform this 2-3 times on each side
Standing side bends with an easy backbend
You are going to have to get out of bed for this one, we’re afraid, but it’s worth it as Rachele says it’s great for setting your posture up for the day, as it relieves tension in the shoulders and upper back. “It also stretches the muscles between the ribs and expands lung capacity, as well as improving lateral flexibility of the spine.”
How to:
- Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and engage your core slightly by pulling the belly button in and tilting the tail bone under
- Inhale and raise your right arm overhead while keeping your shoulders relaxed
- Exhale as you bend to the left, feeling the stretch down the right side of your body
- Hold here for 10-15 seconds, breathing deeply, then return to center and repeat on the opposite side
- After completing this on both sides, stand tall and place both hands on your lower back
- Try to pull your elbows together to open up the chest and gently arch backward, creating a slight backbend
- Look up toward the ceiling, whilst keeping your neck long, being careful not to pinch it, and hold here for 10 seconds, focusing on your breath
- Return to center and complete the entire sequence twice
Full body stretch and shake-out
This is the perfect ‘shake up, wake up’ stretch, that’ll give you an immediate energy boost. “It will activate all your major muscle groups, increase circulation and stimulate the lymphatic system,” Rachele adds.
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart and inhale as you reach your arms up overhead
- Stretch through your fingertips, extending through your entire body, whilst rising onto your tiptoes if comfortable
- Hold this full-body stretch for 5-10 seconds, then exhale and fold forwards, bending your knees so that your body is closer to the chest (just go to wherever feels comfortable)
- Let your arms hang heavy, releasing tension
- Gently shake your head "no" and nod "yes", then slowly roll up vertebra by vertebra to standing
- Once upright, shake out your hands and wrists, arms and shoulders, legs and feet, then your entire body, for 10 seconds each
- Finish with three deep, energising breaths with arms rising on inhale and lowering on exhale
