A stretchologist says these 3 morning stretches will boost energy and full-body mobility

We all know getting out of bed in the morning isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially when you’re feeling a little stiff and achy. However, a Stretchologist says that by doing a few morning stretches first thing can help you wake up on the right side of the bed and feel refreshed.

“Starting your day with stretching is a great way to boost your morning energy,” says Stretchologist Rachel Gilman , co-founder of the luxury wellness retreat Eat Move Sleep . It improves blood flow to the muscles and brain, helping to wake up the body and brain, so you feel more alert.

“My three-move routine progresses from gentle movements to more dynamic, invigorating exercises, to help your body wake up naturally and prepare you for a productive day.” To get the best benefits, Rachele says to perform the stretches in the sequence below and focus on your breathing throughout. Move gently and mindfully, it is the first thing in the morning after all!

Gentle spinal twist

This exercise will gently release any built up tension in the lower back and improves spinal mobility and flexibility, to help you tackle the day’s activities with more ease. “It will also activate the parasympathetic nervous system and stimulates the digestive organs,” Rachele adds. You don’t even have to leave your bed to do it either, although you may never want to get up afterwards.

How to:

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor (or bed) and your shoulder flat

Move your arms into a cactus or a goal post

Slowly drop both your knees to the right and turn your head to the left

Hold here for 15-20 seconds, focusing on your breath

Return to center and then repeat on the opposite side

Perform this 2-3 times on each side

Standing side bends with an easy backbend

You are going to have to get out of bed for this one, we’re afraid, but it’s worth it as Rachele says it’s great for setting your posture up for the day, as it relieves tension in the shoulders and upper back. “It also stretches the muscles between the ribs and expands lung capacity, as well as improving lateral flexibility of the spine.”

How to:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and engage your core slightly by pulling the belly button in and tilting the tail bone under

Inhale and raise your right arm overhead while keeping your shoulders relaxed

Exhale as you bend to the left, feeling the stretch down the right side of your body

Hold here for 10-15 seconds, breathing deeply, then return to center and repeat on the opposite side

After completing this on both sides, stand tall and place both hands on your lower back

Try to pull your elbows together to open up the chest and gently arch backward, creating a slight backbend

Look up toward the ceiling, whilst keeping your neck long, being careful not to pinch it, and hold here for 10 seconds, focusing on your breath

Return to center and complete the entire sequence twice

Full body stretch and shake-out

This is the perfect ‘shake up, wake up’ stretch, that’ll give you an immediate energy boost. “It will activate all your major muscle groups, increase circulation and stimulate the lymphatic system,” Rachele adds.