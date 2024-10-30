5 ways to get motivated to work out, according to research

It’s time to get your training mojo back!

A man doing Russian twists
It’s that time of year when our motivation to workout is next to none; the days grow shorter, it gets dark earlier and, as a result, our mood can take a bit of a slump and our training can begin to fall off the tracks. I mean, if you’re struggling to even get out the door, how on earth are you going to muster up the strength to lift weights or bounce around in a cardio class for the next hour?

You’ve probably seen some inspirational Instagram post reciting that it’s discipline that keeps people training for the long haul and not motivation. This is true because, as we all know, motivation is fleeting, it comes in ebbs and flows, and therefore isn't something we can rely on to keep us going.

While discipline may be the backbone to reaching your fitness goals, motivation is the initial spark that will get things going. So, for now, let’s focus on how to get your workout mojo back so you don’t skip another session.

Recruit a training buddy

Two friends working out at the gym

Being your own cheerleader can be tough, so why not workout with a friend so you can both be each others? It can help you stay more accountable (as you’ll feel bad if you blow them off the last minute), it can be more fun, and research has even shown that training with a friend can help us feel less tired, allowing us to train for longer.

Remind yourself of the benefits

The fact is you’re always going to feel better after moving your body, even if it’s only by one percent. In fact, a 2019 review shows that as little as 10 minutes of exercise is enough to boost your mood. Talk yourself through all of these benefits: a boost in mood, better sleep, feeling less anxious, and being more relaxed. Reminding yourself of these positives can help you view exercise in a more optimistic light, rather than seeing it as a chore, therefore encouraging you to lace up your workout shoes and get out the door!

Refresh your plan (and goals)

A woman looking at her training plan

If you don’t already have a training plan in place, get one! This is your roadmap to success, it provides structure and can keep you accountable. But, if you do, and still find you’re skipping sessions, it’s time for a refresh. After all, there’s a reason why you’re not sticking to it; maybe it’s too complicated, perhaps it takes you too long to complete, or it’s simply not fun anymore (one study shows the more enjoyable physical activity is, the more likely you are to engage in it). You may need to set some new goals to have something fresh to work towards. Whether you schedule your own programming, or have a coach, ensure your plan is one that you can and want to stick to.

Get a caffeine fix

We’re not suggesting that you rely on coffee all the time to get you in the zone for training, but it can certainly help on those days when the energy is lacking. The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) says: “Caffeine has consistently been shown to improve exercise performance when consumed in doses of 3–6 mg/kg body mass.” They also add that: “Energy drinks and pre-workout supplements containing caffeine have been demonstrated to enhance both anaerobic and aerobic performance.” Just be careful you don't consume more than the recommended daily amount (up to 400 milligrams per day for adults).

Music matters

A man listening to music in the gym

If you don’t have a banging ‘Let’s f*cking do this’ playlist ready to tap into during your workout, then you’re missing a trick. Music is a powerful thing, so powerful in fact, that a study found that listening to music can “influence psychological aspects such as effect and motivation so that this may alter perceptual responses during exercise, decrease RPE and increase exercise adherence”. It also found that music can improve performance when doing high-intensity exercise (think circuits, HIIT, and running) and boost pleasure sensations during low-intensity training. Looks like you can treat yourself to that new pair of headphones after all!

