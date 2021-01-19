Saatva Classic mattress review: A luxe mattress without the luxe price

The Saatva Classic may not be one of the most expensive mattresses out there. In fact, we'd consider it in the mid-range sphere. Despite that, it's a mattress for those seeking luxury, which is just one of the reasons why it has secured a place in our best mattress ranking.

Unlike its bed-in-a-box counterparts in the same price range, this one is made to order so that any customer is able to – at least to an extent – customize it to fit their needs, sleeping habits, and preferred look. Its delivery has a touch of swank as well, the company offering free white glove delivery for every mattress purchased. And that Euro pillow top is undeniably luxurious-feeling, with its soft organic cover, intricate bronze embroidery, and pillowy semi-quilted design.

The Saatva Classic is, therefore, a luxe mattress without the luxe price, one that's just as good in reality as it is on paper (and you might even be able to take the price down further with a Saatva mattress promo code or coupon). A lot of cheap offerings have given innerspring mattresses a bad rep with horror stories of springs pressing up and top layers practically breaking, forcing sleepers to turn to memory foam, hybrid, and latex mattresses. But, Saatva's original mattress might just be their saving grace.

Saatva Classic mattress review: Design

The Saatva Classic mattress is very eco-friendly. With its outer cover made of Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton and its memory foam CertiPUR-US certified, this mattress is composed of materials that are either organic and ethically-sourced or produced without ozone depleters, and have low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emissions. That's on top of its use of recycled steel coils, eco-friendly flame retardant barrier, and botanical antimicrobial treatment.

Materials that make up the Saatva Classic mattress aren't only environmentally-friendly; they're also of premium quality. That Euro pillow top, to start, feels divine to the touch – so divine I would've gladly slept on it without a fitted sheet if I didn't have cats that would use it as their new scratch post.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Being a side sleeper with a smaller, lighter frame, I opted for the Plush Soft option, which delivers a firmness level of 3 (out of 10). This body-enveloping comfort level, Saatva says, is best for side-sleepers, lightweight people, and those who prefer that soft, cloud-like bed in general.

The most popular option, however, is the Luxury Firm, which is rated at 5 to 7 firmness and Saatva says is preferred by 82% of its customers. This not-too-soft, not-too-firm option is best for most sleep styles and for couples who may have opposing firmness preferences. For those who are back or stomach sleepers, are heavier, or just sleep better on a firm mattress, there's the Firm option, rated at 8.

Underneath this pillow top is a layer of CertiPUR-US certified high-density memory foam followed by a few hundred individual 14.5-gauge coils (884 in a queen) and what Saatva calls its 'active wire'. Both the memory foam and the active wire are responsible for enhancing support and providing pressure relief. Meanwhile, the individual coils work together to contour to your body's shape and movements, as well as providing breathability and better airflow.

The Saatva Classic is a dual-coil system, so rounding up these layers is another layer of coils. Unlike the first coil layer, this one is made of 416 tempered steel, 13-gauge support coils that essentially serve as this mattress' backbone. It's the support structure that keeps it durable and prevents it from sagging.

Finally, these layers are encased in high-density foam rails that also help prevent sagging. More importantly, these rails give the Saatva Classic a firmer perimeter that I actually like. Unlike beds with plushier perimeters, it has a more solid one that makes it easier to get in bed. That's helpful, especially if you've opted for the thickest option and you're more on the petite side like me.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

While we're on the subject, there are two mattress thickness or height options to choose from: a 11.5-inch and a 14.5-inch. Choosing one over the other is more of a matter of preference than functionality, but some people who are shorter or already have a higher bed frame or a thicker foundation might prefer the thinner option. I will say this: I'm 4'11'' (150cm) using a 12-inch bed frame, and I have no problem getting into the 14.5-inch.

Other details I appreciate here are the classy bronze embroidery and bronze trimmings that only add to this mattress' luxe look. I also appreciate the handles on either side of the mattress, because it's one of the heaviest mattresses I've ever handled.

Much like many of its competitors, the Saatva Classic is available as a Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen (which we tested), King, and California King, but also comes in two other sizes: Split King and Split California King.

Saatva Classic mattress review: Firmness and comfort

Although I am mostly a side-sleeper, I do prefer a slightly firmer comfort level. Because of my height and weight, I've found plushier beds to be less comfortable because I'm not heavy enough to sink in and reach that first layer of support. And, that's exactly how it felt sleeping on the Saatva Classic Plush Soft. At least, in the beginning.

While I certainly tick the first two metrics for this firmness level, my body just wasn't reaching that supportive layer underneath the pillow top. I loved its thickness and softness well enough, but it also felt too soft, my lower back and pelvis area sinking deeper than the rest of my body.

Funny enough, when I asked my roommate to lay on the mattress for a few minutes, he found it to be plenty firm. Because my roommate is bigger, heavier, and taller than me, it was easy for his body to sink into that Plush Soft layer and get to that supportive memory foam and pocketed coils underneath.

My smaller and lighter frame, on the other hand, couldn't. I had to break in the mattress – or more specifically, the pillow top – a bit for it to work in my body's favor. Depending on your body weight, you may need to give this Plush Soft option a bit of time to settle in. Was it worth the effort? Absolutely.

It took more or less two weeks for me to break it in, but once I did, the experience has been divine. This mattress is one of the best mattresses I've ever slept on, innerspring or otherwise. It contours to my body's shape, which helps my pelvis and shoulder areas. As a side-sleeper, I've found beds to be either too soft or too hard, often causing shoulder and leg pains that would keep me awake all night.

This isn't the case with the Saatva Classic. This mattress delivers the support, pressure relief, and comfort our bodies need, regardless of sleeping positions. Meanwhile, that Plush Soft top works to envelop you in a cloud-like coziness that helps put you to sleep. Of course, if that isn't something you like, the Luxury Firm or the Firm options might be a better fit. For me, however, that supportive comfort and coziness the Saatva Classic Plus Soft offers not only helps me fall asleep, it also helps keep me in deep slumber.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Even without comparing it to other mattresses, here's how I know how effectively it does its job. I have two cats that love to cuddle with me at night, and their cuddling usually keeps me up until the early hours of the morning because it's a lot harder for me to get comfortable when I feel like my movements are being restricted.

Since sleeping on this mattress, this hasn't been an issue at all. I fall asleep immediately and wake up feeling refreshed, even with my cats smothering me with cuddles. The fact that it's pretty good at keeping things cool helps a lot as well. That might not mean much to most people, but to me, it's a testament to just how good this mattress is at its job.

Keep in mind that the Saatva Classic is still an innerspring mattress so there's a bit of movement there. If I were to nitpick here, this would be the one thing I'd complain about. Though its pocketed coils layer is supposed to minimize motion transfer, you will still experience some. I've actually spilled liquid on this bed even with careful movements or with my cup set on a tray. Just be mindful if you're taking a sugary drink with you to the bed.

Saatva Classic mattress review: Price

The Saatva Classic is surprisingly affordable for the level of luxury it offers. Though we wouldn't claim it to be in the budget range, it sits right in the mid-range with an entry price of $799, which gets you a twin. Those who want or need a bit more space will have to pay more, naturally, with the queen costing $1,399 and the king setting you back $1,799.

If you're used to paying $300 to $600 for an innerspring mattress, the Saatva Classic may seem pricey. But trust us when we say you're getting a lot of value for your money here. Getting great sleep, after all, is invaluable not only to your productivity, but also to your health. And like many mattress companies, Saatva mattress deals aren't too rare, so you might not need to pay full price.

Comparing it to other luxury innerspring mattresses, it's also more accessible in price. A queen WinkBed will cost you $1,599 while the hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Aurora will set you back $1,699 for the same size and firmness level.

Saatva Classic mattress review: Delivery and returns

Sadly for those living outside of the country, the Saatva Classic (and the rest of Saatva's line-up, for that matter) is only available in the United States. That's because unlike its rivals, it's not only made to order, but it's also only made in the US and comes standard with free white glove delivery. Being in an innerspring mattress, it's difficult to roll and stuff in a box.

That makes the Saatva Classic hard and expensive to ship elsewhere. In fact, it's already tricky enough to ship to Hawaii and Alaska, though you can have it arranged to be delivered via a freight forwarder in Seattle or California.

However, if you are fortunate enough to live somewhere in the contiguous United States, that free white glove delivery certainly makes things a breeze. Saatva won't just call you to schedule delivery, but its team also checks in the day before to confirm that you will be available at your scheduled time. Even better, the delivery people will set your mattress up for you and take your old mattress away, giving you one less extra thing to check off your list.

The Saatva Classic gives you 180 nights to decide whether or not you want to keep it. It's not the shortest trial period (many companies, including Purple, offer 100 nights) but it is more typical for a mattress in this price range to give you a full year to make sure you love it.

There's also a $99 fee if you do decide to return it, to cover our cost of labor and gas, which is quite unusual. On the plus side, if you're worried about waste, you can be reassured: Saatva donates returned mattresses to veterans' shelters or offers them to employees and associates.

Should I buy the Saatva Classic mattress?

Whether you're getting an 11.5-inch version or a thicker 14.5-inch one, whether it's the Plush Soft or the Luxury Firm you desire, the Saatva Classic is definitely a worthy (and dreamy) contender. It's not perfect – there's some noticeable motion transfer, and depending on your body weight, you might need to break it in – but overall I was still hugely impressed by this mattress.

It'll vastly improve your sleeping habits while keeping things affordable. I've seen luxury mattresses that cost up to a whopping $3,500, and they'll highly likely offer the same level of comfort and durability as the Saatva Classic, which is much cheaper. And, the fact that it's made of eco-friendly materials, comes with luxe extras like free white glove delivery service, and is customizable only adds to its already great value. I wouldn't trade this mattress for anything, and I suspect you'll feel the same.