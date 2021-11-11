LELO Soraya Wave review: a powerful, intense upgrade on a classic

For the LELO Soraya Wave, the brand has take the concept of a classic rabbit – consistently considered one of the very best vibrator types – and reimagined it to give it more punch. LELO is very proud of the unique qualities of this sex toy, saying "it's the world's most luxurious rabbit massager" that offers "a full-body orgasmic experience". I tried one out to see if it could deliver on those bold claims.

Winner of Best Luxury Brand of the Year at 2021's XBiz Europa Awards (the Golden Globes of the adult industry) LELO has a strong reputation in the sex toy market, known in particular for delivering luxury products and leading the charge when it comes to tech innovation. The Soraya Wave, released last year, joins the company's other two rabbit vibrators: the Soraya 2 and the Ina Wave. Price-wise, the Soraya wave tops the range, with an RRP of £209.

Although essentially sharing the same aims as all rabbit vibrators (clitoral and G-spot stimulation) LELO's three rabbit products are a world away from many of their competitors in terms of design, aesthetic and technology. Is this innovative sex toy worth the investment? Read on for my full LELO Soraya Wave review.

LELO Soraya Wave review: design and features

The Soraya Wave has an extraordinarily sleek and attractive design that's more akin to a small sculpture one might position on a side table than a sex toy that claims to induce overwhelmingly good orgasms. It looks identical to its predecessor, the Soraya 2, and while the length and build are the same (110mm insertable length), the Wave features WaveMotion technology. LELO describes this USP as a "come hither motion" that sees the external stimulator move back and forth like "a lover's fingers" that gently sweep the inside of the vagina, while both stimulators vibrate.

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

There are eight settings, which include options to have just the vibrations or WaveMotion only, while + and – buttons offer an increase or decrease in intensity. As suggested by its name, LELO's Ina Wave also features WaveMotion but the Soraya Wave is sleeker and shorter in length for better G-spot stimulation, with softer silicone and more gentle vibrations than its sister rabbit.

LELO says it's a 'design-led' company and this rings true with the Soraya Wave. Of course, all sex toys should be ergonomic, but the Soraya Wave is unmatched for intuitive usage with an easy-to-hold handle and a donut-shaped hole for easy manipulation of angles. Made from body-safe silicone, the Wave is satin smooth and feels luxurious with rose gold finishing. There are three colour options to choose from, Midnight Blue, Deep Rose and Black.

LELO Soraya Wave review: does it work?

It's helpful to see sex toys as new friends in your circle. Some will become much-loved buddies, others will only tick certain boxes and some take getting used to before you really see the benefit. The Soraya Wave is a sex toy that reveals its appeal on first meeting. The design of the Wave feels well researched for people with a vagina as the internal arm with its WaveMotion action strokes the G-spot gently on contact.

LELO promises intensity and regarding this it unquestionably delivers; thanks to the velvet-soft silicone there is not even the slightest fear of snagging or discomfort, which in itself imbues confidence. A niggle I do have with the Wave is that the layout of the buttons, while easy to access, are positioned very closely together and it's easy to hit the wrong one mid-flow, so it's better to find the mode that suits you and stick with it.

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

LELO Soraya Wave review: verdict

The Soraya Wave is the most expensive of LELO's range of rabbit vibrators and while some may ask ‘Why not just get the cheaper Soraya 2', the introduction of WaveMotion to the ergonomic beauty that is the Soraya design is a winner that's worth the extra few quid. While the Ina Wave also offers WaveMotion, the softer feel and the sleeker design of the Wave pips it to the post. As one of the most popular sex toys in the market, there is a huge range of choice of rabbit vibrators but when you're asking your sex toy to achieve the nuanced balance of both G-spot and clitoral stimulation without being vibrated into numbness, then the extra investment of the Soraya Wave will take you far.