KitchenAid Long Slot Toaster review: the toaster also known as 5KMT4116 is one for the non-conforming bread lover

KitchenAid Long Slot toaster review (5KMT4116), in summary: If you like bread that isn't square, this could be your perfect toaster.

Finding the right toaster to suit your bread preferences should be simple - sadly it’s not! With toasters coming in all different shapes, sizes and budgets, it can often be tricky to find the right one for you. In any case, the best toasters should make great toast, functional and be aesthetically pleasing.

When it comes to the big names of the ‘toasting world’, KitchenAid is right up there. More popular for their eye-catching, retro-style designs (and huge!), they have also been known to toast exceptionally well. So if you’re a fan of toasted bread or simply in charge of the packed lunches, then you’re in for a treat with this KitchenAid l5KMT4116.

The long slots can toast four slices at once, and can accommodate any size bread imaginable. From sourdough slices and panini to ciabattas, this is basically every bread lover’s dream. But besides its impressive size and undeniable good looks, is it good at making toast?

KITCHENAID 5KMT4116 TOASTER: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The KitchenAid 5KMT4116 toaster is widely available online and in top retailers. Although, they do seem rather popular, with many retailers out of stock. As a premium toaster, be prepared to pay premium, and this model will set you back £159, or AUS$200. In the States, the Long Slot is sold as KitchenAid KMT4116CU for some reason. It's $100.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KITCHENAID 5KMT4116 TOASTER: DESIGN AND BUILD

First thing to note, the KitchenAid toaster is BIG, and takes up quite a bit of kitchen counter space. It’s also rather heavy, at 3.2 kg, and was a bit of a task to lift out of the box and carry to my kitchen. It's not quite so big as the truly humungous KitchenAid Artisan Toaster 4-slot, but this model is still probably not practical if you lack counter space. In any case, the selling point is its 38mm long slots specifically designed to fit a variety of long pastries in, so I’m sure bread lovers won’t be too fussed about the size.

Built to last, its curved, stainless steel design and chrome knobs looks very luxury and high-end. It comes with simple and easy-to-use functions - Keep Warm, Defrost, Reheat and Bagel function designed to give a better crisp.

It has a manual shade control dial with seven settings, pull-out crumb tray, and handy lift-and-look lever for easy removal of toast and avoid burnt fingertips!

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KITCHENAID 5KMT4116 TOASTER: TOASTING PERFORMANCE

As far as premium toasters go, this KitchenAid 5KMT4116 model is straightforward to use. After several attempts at getting the right browning setting, I found my ideal ‘crisp’, and with seven settings to choose from (yes, seven), you may need a few tries at getting this right depending on the type of bread you’re using.

The toaster elements heats up fast, providing consistent heat coverage, and the toast itself pops out with a crisp texture but still remains soft in the middle. No more dried-out bread!

The long slots are perfect for thick or long slices like paninis which has a nice, baked texture and taste.

I’d say toasting four, thick slices at once is a bit of a push as it seems to slightly overlap, but for standard bread slices, this would perform much better.

The Defrost feature is handy, and will defrost and toast in minutes, but my favourite is the 3-minute Keep Warm setting that lets the toast finish giving off steam (without getting soggy!) and prevents it from drying out. The results are perfectly warm toast waiting for you if ever you’re called away or busy on the phone for a few minutes.

One thing to note is the unnerving, loud buzz to alert you when your toast is ready. What’s more, there is no option to turn it off (or down), which will definitely wake you up if you’re half asleep in the mornings! Another downside is the toaster tends to get too warm on the outside, but not hot enough to be a major hazard.

Overall, the toasting results are impressive, with nicely textured and crisp bread to your liking. The fact that you can fit practically any sized-slice in is convenient, and will save you from cutting breads to size! For the minimum settings it offers, you could probably find a cheaper model. However, it’s practical and convenient for those who would fully utilise it. If you’re catering to a big brood, this would especially be ideal, and would make those toasted snacks so much easier to prepare.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KITCHENAID 5KMT4116 TOASTER: VERDICT

If style and very long toast are what you’re after, this KitchenAid 5KMT4116 will certainly give you that. Its unique long slot gives more versatility in toasting all types of bread thickness, and more shade options you’ll ever need. This is more ideal for big households, or those who simply love their artisan bread. As well as its hefty price tag, it is rather huge so ensure you have sufficient space for it. But its stylish design will look great and add an instant upgrade to your kitchen counter.