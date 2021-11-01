Fire up the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 review: if you want blending with complete ease and simplicity, look no further than this red devil (also available as a black, grey and almond devil).

Probably the best hand blender I have ever used was made by KitchenAid. It wasn't this one. It was an extremely expensive cordless hand blender that was probably rather over-specced for my needs. The Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 – funky name, right? – is pretty affordable, less shiny and pro looking, but it still does almost as good a job at blending and has long battery life. What more could you want from a cordless blender.

There is really not a lot to say about hand blenders, stick blenders and immersion blenders – all names for the same thing. You just stick them into solid food, and it reduces it to a purée, paste or near-liquid, depending on what type of food it started out as. The Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 is a very good hand blender. If you would like a slightly more in-depth analysis of it, just read on…

Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 key spec (Image credit: KitchenAid) Charges fully in 2 hours

20-minute 'quick charge' gives enough power for any standard blending job

Comes with a mixing jar

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53: price and availability

The KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 retails in the UK at £129, officially. In the USA, the equivalent model is called KHBBV53DG and costs $99 – but it is currently only $69 at KitchenAid.com – bargain!

In Australia it's called KHBV53 (!) and it's AU$179 direct from KitchenAid.com.au.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53: design and features



(Image credit: KitchenAid)

This handsome chap comes in a choice of four colours (red, grey, almond and black – textbook) and feels good in the hand. For your safety and that of others, you need to depress a button on the back and on the front simultaneously in order to make it run. This is absolutely fine in theory but the front trigger is actually a variable speed control. When initially using the 5KHBBV53 I had no idea of this, as one's natural tendency when holding down two buttons at once is to depress both fully.

Once I discovered I could vary the speed, I can't say there was a radical change to how I used it, as I don't see why you would ever want anything less than full speed. Perhaps if you're worried about being splashed, or are blending something very delicate. Not sure I can picture what that would be but anyway, there is a variable speed control, should you feel you need one.

The included mixing jar is an ideal height and width for hand blending smoothies, shakes and possibly even soups, although I would say you're better off just blending directly in the pan for anything bigger than a milkshake.

Oh and there's also a plastic attachment that is meant to stop the blender's metal head from scraping your precious pans. I can't say I have used this much but it seems to work

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53: performance



(Image credit: KitchenAid)

For everyday blending needs, the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 is a very handy performer. It makes easy work of soups, even when I'm blending leftover meat scraps and stock. With the mixing jug, it's also good for milkshakes and most things you can turn into a smoothie.

Sure, if you want to blend kale or nuts, you will need to add plenty of liquid to keep things moving, but that's true of any blender. If your smoothies are hardcore or you want to make nut butters – does anyone actually do that in real life? – I would definitely recommend a full size blender instead. Try our guides to the best blenders and/or the best Nutribullets.

Obviously, the best thing about this cordless blender is that it's cordless. When you're working directly on the hob, this is a very welcome added convenience. It's unlikely you'll willingly go back to a corded immersion blender once you've sampled the delights of battery power. Charging is a little slow at 2 hours in total but I've been using my one for six months and have only ever needed to charge it up once, so that has not been much of an issue. Hand blenders often don't see a lot of use for prolonged periods, unless you are on some kind of soup-only diet, and the good news with this one is that it also doesn't seem to lose too much charge while it sits in your drawer.

It will fit easily in most drawers and cupboards too, as KitchenAid's handheld pal is very compact and doesn't have any annoying sticky-out bits.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53: verdict

The KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender 5KHBBV53 is part of this small but perfectly formed range (Image credit: KitchenAid)

Once you've had a cordless hand blender, you'll be a convert. This KitchenAid one has done all I've asked of it and is always there, in a drawer, should I feel the urge to make soup or a smoothie or a really well blended salad dressing. Or martini!

For the price, especially if Amazon or others are offering discounts, you can't really do better than the 5KHBBV53 when it comes to everyday hand blending.

As you can see from above, the Cordless Hand Blender has some siblings. The little chopper/food processor (5KFCB519) is really excellent – I use mine all the time – and the whisk/mixer (5KHMB732) does its thing very competently as well. If you need to whip a lot of cream or make a lot of meringues, consider buying that too.