Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in this video?

With Apple's new iPhone event imminent, a new video has surfaced that shows just how much of a threat Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 smartphone could be to the American maker's new flagship.

The video, which shows a beautiful Galaxy Note 10 from every angle, reveals a device that comes stacked in terms of internal hardware spec, outgunning not just the specs called to be coming to the new iPhone XS Plus, but even some set for inclusion in Samsung's next flagship phone, the Galaxy S10.

Here is the Galaxy Note 10 video in full:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 in the video comes from mobile tech industry designer TechConfigurations, who specialises in creating concept devices based on the very latest industry whispers and leaks, and introduces a device that packs Qualcomm's upcoming, super-fast Snapdragon 855 CPU, a giant 6.5-inch AMOLED display, powerful new S Pen with 1-hour battery life, 512GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM.

This excellent core spec, alongside a neat pop-up front camera and lithe metal and glass design, turned our heads here at T3.com, as too did the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, which is definitely the sort of advanced tech that gets a phone closer to inclusion in our prestigious best smartphone guide.

Hopefully Samsung can deliver something similar when the Galaxy Note 10 launches later on in 2019. Maybe we'll get more Note 10 info leaking out at CES 2019…

Lead image credit: TechConfigurations