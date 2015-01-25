Withings admits interest in joining team Android Wear

Withings, best known for its stylish Activité fitness tracker, has confirmed interest in making an Android Wear powered wearable.

While the French manufacturer has found success with its simplistic yet elegant style, Withings has admitted that it is looking at joining the Android Wear gang.

Using Google's wearable OS would see Withings join the likes of LG, Samsung and Motorola. However despite clear interest, the company says Android Wear is currently too restricted and terms would need negotiating before anything moves ahead.

“We are looking at Android Wear as an OS and its footprint,” Withings CEO Cédtic Hutchings said in a recent interview with TrustedReviews.

He added: “Definitely we are looking at it but we are trying to build in some differentiators and be very careful on the battery life and make a different proposal on the UI.”

Withings made a name for itself in the wearable world with the Withings Activité and subsequent Withings Activité Pop, which boast classic watch designs and simple fitness tracking features.

The advantage of having Android Wear on board could mean plenty of new features, however Hutchings is reluctant to make the same mistake others have of releasing mediocre devices. Speaking atCES 2015, he stated: “Smartwatches today, they are giving wearables a bad name.”

“Samsung and other phone companies are subsiding their equipment and we are seeing a lot of products drop.

“I think we have quite a unique approach, to make a genuine, true watch that has all these sensors but appeals to people who are looking for a watch.”