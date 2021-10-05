Windows 11 review roundup: here's what all testers agree on

Windows 11 is here. The new operating system has begun rolling out around the world and already reviewers far and wide are having their say on whether it's a worthy successor.

The Verge's Tom Warren complimented the "familiar and modernised" system, highlighting the UI, sounds and responsiveness on modern hardware. This was something echoed by Alex Wawro at Tom's Guide, who found the setup "clean" and "attractive". Both reviewers, however, agreed that numerous features were absent, such as universal mute, Android apps, and dynamic refresh.

Engadget's Devindra Hardawar further stated that it's "the most polished looking Windows yet", with enhanced security features and again highlighting the speed. Both Hardawar and Warren noted disappointments regarding the Taskbar, feeling it's both a step back and takes some learning to get used to.

On the other hand, TechRadar's Daryl Baxter found the Start Menu refreshing and fluent design a welcome change. He also felt the redesign seemed more like a "reskin" and found system requirements confusing, something the OS has failed to improve upon. Cortana not being included by default was seen as an added benefit too.

For the most part across the board, all reviewers found it a step up and were positive on the new additions, only lamenting some of the omissions, which may arrive at some point in future. Windows 11 is a free upgrade for all Windows 10 users. Head on over to the Microsoft website to claim the new OS.

TechRadar – 4/5 Great on the surface, but improvements are needed on the details

Tom's Guide – 3.5/5, Windows 11 is simpler and more streamlined, but it's also not finished

The Verge – 8/10, A familiar home that's still being renovated