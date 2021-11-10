Why Dyson's lamp is my essential winter purchase for healthy sleep

As we move into winter, shorter days and more time indoors can disrupt our sleep cycles, as a result of the lack of sunlight. Dyson has come up with a solution to that: the Lightcycle Morph. Dyson is known for reinventing decades-old appliances, from vacuum cleaners to hair dryers, and this is its attempt to take today's best bedside lamps and make them even better. I, for one, am sold.

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph lamp includes local daylight tracking features, to provide the right kind of illumination at any time of day. It'll mimic daylight when you need to be alert and operating at peak productivity (even if it's dark outside), and reduce blue light when it's time to wind down. It doesn't come cheap, but perhaps a Black Friday Dyson deal will emerge to take the price down a bit?

There are four different light modes. For the mornings, there's Wake-up mode, which essentially turns the Lightcycle into a sunrise lamp (more on those in our best wake-up light guide). You can set it to gradually brighten in the mornings to wake you up more gently. Then, for working in the daytime, there's Precision mode. This is designed to emit light that mimics natural daylight, to help "improve visual performance".

Want to sleep better? Consult our best mattress guide

... or get a load of these Black Friday mattress deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

If you need to continue working into an evening, but don't want to end up tossing and turning when it is time to go to bed, you need Study mode. This provides direct illumination, but with reduced blue light, to stop your body becoming too alert when really you need to be winding down.

Finally, for the evenings, there's Relax mode. Rather than blasting out direct light, this filters it through the perforated lamp base to provide a low-intensity glow that's designed to help your body switch off.

As you'd expect from Dyson, the design is slick and space-y, with features like 'magnetic touch-glide docking' and slide-touch controls. There's also the obligatory integrated USB charger, so you can juice up your phone from the lamp base. All of these features go some way towards justifying a price point that is significantly higher than your average lamp, but might just be worth it.