We know when PS5 and Xbox Series X will go head-to-head

All the most recent leaks claim the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be pretty much comparable in the power stakes. It’s difficult to judge at this very early stage which is set to come out on top, as both are sporting dedicated chips for 3D audio and ray tracing, both have backwards compatibility with previous consoles and both are set to come out in the very vague “holiday 2020” window.

But when is “holiday 2020”? December? Christmas eve? A bevy of analysts have spoken to our sibling site GamesRadar, and all of them agree on likely launch dates for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis, believes we can expect both models in November. Wedbush Securities Michael Pachter also said “I expect both in November 2020” while Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games K.K also predicts a November release.

Xbox Series X is set to meet its November launch date (Image credit: Microsoft)

Why is this important? Well, at the moment, a certain global health pandemics is decimating supply chains, causing shortages of parts and sparking delays throughout the technology industry. From Microsoft’s new Surface laptops to Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 9, the global health crisis is impacting business everywhere.

Apple is just one of the companies feeling the pinch (Image credit: Hadrian / Shutterstock)

With separate analysts all predicting the console’s landing in November, that looks encouraging for console fans. Kantan’s Dr Toto told GamesRadar: "As the virus situation stands right now, I still expect both consoles to launch at the end of the year.

"A short delay or limited supply at launch is possible, but it currently doesn't seem the schedule is derailed significantly."

For now, both consoles look likely to stick to their November launch dates despite the global pandemic. However, a lot can change in eight months, so make sure you check back with us for all the updates as they happen.

