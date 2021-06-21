Walmart Prime Day sale 2021: deals on 4K TVs, headphones, laptops, phones and more

Walmart's Deals for Days runs from June 20 to 23 with a range of discounts across its wide range of products. There are hundreds of items from electronics and video games to toys, fashion and beauty products, with early access and free delivery for members.

As with the best prime day deals on Amazon, Walmart's offers are available for a limited time and provide discounts of up to 50% on some items. There is a mix of rollback prices and price reductions here from brands such as Nintendo, Apple, Shark, Dyson, Seresto, Waterpik and iHome.

As well as discounts on tech products, Walmart's sale includes a large number of beauty products, child and baby items and home goods. Use the links below to find the products for you, or see our pick of the top deals available in the Walmart Deals for Days promotion.

Walmart deals available now

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $599, now $299 at Walmart (save $300)

This iHome robo vac and mop features lazer and HomeMap navigation. It comes with a docking station for emptying and can be controlled via Google or Amazon Alexa assistants.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on AT&T: was $1,050, now $450 at Walmart (save $600)

Samsung's Galaxy S21+ features a 64MP camera, 30x Space Zoom, 120Hz display and 128GB storage. You can pay as little as $450 when you signup or upgrade with AT&T.

Instant Pot Viva Black Multi-Use 9-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker: was $99, now $59 at Walmart (save $40)

The Instant Pot Viva is a 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker that works as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, sous vide and sterilizer. Cooks enough for up to six people.View Deal

