Virgin Media's new TV and broadband deals are well worth checking out

With the UK firmly under lockdown right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, more people than ever are finding themselves working from home, as well as both home schooling and entertaining their younger family members. As a result, the need for stable and fast internet, as well as plenty of home entertainment, has become absolutely crucial.

Which is why these brand new Virgin Media TV and broadband deals really stood out to us here at T3, as they not only deliver super fast internet from one of the UK's absolute top suppliers, but also deliver in terms of TV, too, with packages offering over 270 channels stuffed with movies, entertainment, documentaries and more.

And, if that wasn't good enough, these Virgin Media deals also include free phone calls to keep in touch with friends and family, as well as a totally free gift, a Lenovo Smart Display, which is ideal for making video calls, playing music and videos, and catching up on the latest news.

Simply put, we think that if you've been considering upgrading your home's TV and broadband capabilities, then these Virgin Media offers are well worth checking out.

Virgin Media Big bundle | 54Mbps internet | 110+ TV channels | Talk weekends calls | Virgin V6 Box | £35 setup | £29.99 p/m | 12-month contract | Free Lenovo Smart Clock

The introductory package from Virgin is really attractive, offering a strong 54Mbps connection and more than 110 TV channels.View Deal

Virgin Media Bigger bundle | 213Mbps internet | 220+ TV channels | Talk weekends calls | Virgin V6 Box | £35 setup | £49 p/m | 12-month contract | Free Lenovo Smart Clock

The next package Virgin offer seriously increases the average internet connection and doubles the amount of TV channels.View Deal

Virgin Media Bigger bundle + Movies | 213Mbps internet | 240+ TV channels | Talk weekends calls | Virgin V6 Box | £35 setup | £60 p/m | 12-month contract | Free Lenovo Smart Clock

A step up from the Bigger bundle, this package adds in twenty movie channels into the mix, including all of Sky Cinema.View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph | 516Mbps internet | 270+ TV channels | Talk More Anytime | Virgin V6 Box x 2 | Ultimate 4G SIM | £35 setup | £79 p/m | 12-month contract | Free Lenovo Smart Clock

For those with seriously large internet and TV demands, then this bundle is ideal, delivering the best of what Virgin Media has to offer.View Deal

