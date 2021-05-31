Top 5 gaming laptop deals in the Memorial Day sales 2021

We're deep into Memorial Day sales and with hundreds of sales going on, finding the best gaming laptop on sale may be tougher than it looks. For those in need of a new mobile gaming rig, Memorial Day gaming laptop deals offer some of the best prices of the year on RTX gaming laptops, 4K gaming laptops and more.

Some of the best gaming laptops are getting discounted over the holiday weekend, including rigs from Razer, Dell, Lenovo and more. Of course, the latest RTX models are receiving price drops too. Top gaming laptops on sale, including Dell's G7 gaming laptop now $460 off, are available at some of their best prices of the year.

So unless you're keen on waiting until Amazon Prime Day for the next batch of deals on gaming laptops, today is the day you'll want to buy that new gaming laptop on sale before the price jumps back up.

Not sure which laptop to go for? Thankfully we've put together a list of the top 5 Memorial Day gaming laptop deals. Kick back and browse the best laptops on sale this weekend!

Top 5 best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals today

1. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15" Gaming Laptop Now: $825 | Was: $1,169 | Savings: $344 (29%)

At this price, Lenovo's L340 is hard to pass up. Running on a 9th Gen Intel i5 paired with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650, 16GB 2400MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD the L340 is a great budget-friendly gaming laptop on sale super cheap this weekend.View Deal

2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 15" Gaming Laptop Now: $1,099.99 | Was: $1,299.99 | Savings: $200 (15%)

While this gaming laptop runs on NVIDIA's GTX 1660 Ti, it kicks out up to 144Hz on most modern titles with ease. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with 16GB 3200MHz RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a solid rig for those looking to spend a little less.View Deal

3. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,399.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $400 (22%)

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2060 Max-Q and Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers an excellent mobile gaming platform out of the box. Usually priced at $1,800, this deal savers just over 20% on a stellar gaming laptop built for high performance 1080p gameplay.

View Deal

4. Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,849.99 | Savings: $350 (19%)

Running off NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 6GB mobile GPU, Alienware's m15 R4 is a machine built for speed. A 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with 16GB 2933Mhz RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a15 inch 1080p 144Hz 3ms screen with G-SYNC delivers an unprecedented level of speed and responsiveness for high FPS gaming. View Deal

5. Lenovo Legion 7i 15" RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,839.99 | Was: $2,299.99 | Savings: $460 (20%)

Grab the latest RTX 2070 gaming laptop from Lenovo on sale for 20% off this weekend only. A solid gaming rig that's won't need replacing for years to come, this rig features a 10th Gen Intel i9 paired with 16GB 2933MHz (2 x 8gb) RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

More Memorial Day top 5's

Be sure to check out our other top 5 Memorial Day sale countdowns where you'll find only the best deals on laptops, TVs and more this holiday weekend.

Do laptops go on sale for Memorial Day?

Laptops do go on sale during Memorial Day, with many retailers offering some of the best deals of the year on some laptops.

Big name brands also run sales around this time as well, with doorbuster deals you can only find during Memorial Day. Lenovo, for example, offers up to 70% off select laptops through the holiday weekend.

We've compiled some of the best Memorial Day laptop sales above for quick navigation, but keep an eye out the top 5 laptop deals above for the best of the best.

Will HP have a Memorial Day sale?

HP's Memorial Day sale is currently running right now! It offers a great selection of discounts on HP laptops including top models like the Envy Series, HP Elites, and more.

Some of the best deals include $160 off the HP 15T Touch as well as $180 off the HP Spectre X360 convertible laptop. There's a whole lot more on sale though, including key laptop accessories and even desktop PCs.

HP's sale runs now through Monday, so head on over to jump on their best deals until Labor Day comes around!

Does Dell have a Memorial Day sale?

While Dell doesn't run an official Memorial Day sale, they are currently running their Summer Sale Event. This sale offers great deals across some of Dell's best lines, including discounts on the Inspiron Series laptops as well as G Series gaming laptops.

Right now, some of the best deals at Dell's "Memorial Day" sale include $250 off the G15 gaming laptop as well as $190 off the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop.

