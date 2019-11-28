Last year, Parrot offered Black Friday discounts in the UK from November 16th to November 26th. We saw discounts of up to 50% on models including the Bebop 2 FPV, Mambo FPV, Swing Quadcopter and the MiniDrone Airbourne.

We also saw Parrot and Amazon selling Parrot's best-selling drone, the ANAFI, for £449.99, a saving of nearly 30%. This was just four months after the ANAFI was first released in July 2018, so we're very excited to see this year's best Parrot ANAFI Black Friday deals.

The ANAFI drone from Parrot is a contender on our list of the best drones. Why? It's lightweight, foldable and almost-silent in flight, as well as having a great camera.

The 4K/21 MP camera means the quality of the video and photos produced by the ANAFI are on-par with our number one choice, the DJI Mavic Air and it goes above and beyond thanks to the 2.8x zoom which gives close up images with no loss in image quality.

In terms of design, the ANAFI has a three-axis gimbal and the camera is at the front of the drone, meaning the props are fully out of shot. The main point here is that the camera can be pointed 90˚ upwards, something we've not seen on any other drone.

It's RRP is also cheaper than the DJI Mavic Air (by about £140). So what's missing because of the price difference? A few things. Most importantly, the ANAFI does not feature obstacle avoidance, compared to the DJI Mavic Air which has multiple sensors all over the body of the drone to make it easier and smoother to fly. The battery of the ANAFI is also comparatively slow charging.

If those factors simply make you shrug, then you really can't lose with the Parrot ANAFI, especially with this Black Friday deal.

The best Parrot ANAFI Black Friday deals

If you need a little more information before making your decision, be sure to read our Parrot ANAFI drone review and our DJI Mavic Air review.

Black Friday sales around the web