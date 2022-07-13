The best Fire TVs deals on Amazon Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to buy an affordable smart TV, there are some great options in the Amazon Prime Day sales, not least the brand's own Fire TVs. Amazon's Fire TV platform is a TV operating system (or OS) that runs on a range of smart televisions – much like Google OS and Roku.

Brands such as Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer and Hisense offer models that use the Fire TV platform and Amazon-branded models. Amazon's own Fire TVs come in two varieties: the regular 4-series and the premium Omni models.

Both provide impressive 4K LED displays, with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital sound. However, the Omni models feature hands-free Alexa communication, AirPlay and Dolby Vision (on the larger 65 and 75-inch models).

While fire TVs are competitively priced throughout the year, they do tend to get some big discounts over Prime Day. This means now is the perfect time to pick one up. We've rounded up the best deals on Fire TVs right here, to save your clicks.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $529.99, now $399.99 at Amazon (save $130) (opens in new tab)

One of the newest Fire TVs on the market, this Hisense QLED Fire TV features Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 240 (60Hz native) and an Automatic Low Latency Mode for gaming.