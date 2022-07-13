The best Fire TVs deals on Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to buy an affordable smart TV, there are some great options in the Amazon Prime Day sales, not least the brand's own Fire TVs. Amazon's Fire TV platform is a TV operating system (or OS) that runs on a range of smart televisions – much like Google OS and Roku.
Brands such as Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer and Hisense offer models that use the Fire TV platform and Amazon-branded models. Amazon's own Fire TVs come in two varieties: the regular 4-series and the premium Omni models.
Both provide impressive 4K LED displays, with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital sound. However, the Omni models feature hands-free Alexa communication, AirPlay and Dolby Vision (on the larger 65 and 75-inch models).
While fire TVs are competitively priced throughout the year, they do tend to get some big discounts over Prime Day. This means now is the perfect time to pick one up. We've rounded up the best deals on Fire TVs right here, to save your clicks.
- Browse all Amazon Fire TVs and devices (opens in new tab)
- Insignia 24-inch Fire TV now $89.99 (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 50-inch Fire TV now $399.99 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni Fire TV now $749.99 (opens in new tab)
Hisense 50-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $529.99, now $399.99 at Amazon (save $130) (opens in new tab)
One of the newest Fire TVs on the market, this Hisense QLED Fire TV features Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 240 (60Hz native) and an Automatic Low Latency Mode for gaming.
Insignia 24-inch HD 720p Fire TV: was $169.99, now $89.99 at Amazon (save $80) (opens in new tab)
The cheapest Fire TV just got even cheaper. You can now pick up this 24-inch HD TV for $80 less.
Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV,: was $559.99, now $299.99 at Amazon (save $260) (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Omni range of Fire TVs adds AirPlay support and hands-free Alexa access. While this 55-inch model doesn't have the Dolby vision like the 65 and 75-inch models it has the biggest savings of the bunch.
Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $369.99, now $199.99 at Amazon (save $170) (opens in new tab)
This 43-inch Fire TV is the cheapest Amazon-branded option and still offers an impressive 4K display with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV: was $419.99, now $249.99 at Amazon (save $170) (opens in new tab)
Pioneer's larger 50-inch Fire TV includes Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual-X Sound. With 40% off right now, this is a great price.