T3’s spectacular Advent Calendar, day 25: your chance to win a Foobot air quality monitor

Merry Christmas! It's the final day of our T3 Advent Calendar spectacular, where we've given you a free gift every day throughout December, courtesy of T3 magazine.

Today we are giving you the chance of winning a £250 Foobot smart air quality monitor, to help you live healthier and happier. As well as that, you can get a copy of the T3 Annual 2018 — a compendium of the best tech over the last year, with features, reviews, head-to-heads and more.

What is the T3 Advent Calendar? The T3 Advent Calendar is where you get a free gift every day throughout the month of December. It's our way of saying thank you for reading T3!

Not only that but you can save a load of money on a magazine subscription while you’re at it — it’s the perfect last-minute Christmas present for you or a loved one!

The new-look T3 magazine is the perfect coffee-table complement to T3.com, helping you find the best products for every area of your lifestyle. From traditional buys like phones and TVs to connected home security and sports sensors, you'll find the very best of it all covered in detail, with beautiful photography, in the magazine.

To take out a subscription, and save money on the monthly price and get every issue delivered to your door, pick a deal below.

From all of us here at T3, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Now onto today's Advent Calendar gift. To be in with a chance of winning a Foobot air quality monitor, enter the competition right here:

Plus, get your free copy of the T3 Annual 2018 book, worth £12.99, right here:

And you can read a sample of the latest issue of T3 below: