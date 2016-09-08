T3 spec sheet: iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 7 vs iPhone SE vs iPhone 6S

If you want to place Apple's new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones within the wider pack, then use this handy guide to compare the core specs of Apple's previous devices. Each legacy device also has its own corresponding T3 review too, so if you want to know what we thought of any handset, then simply click through and get the knowledge.
iPhone 7 Plus
Display: 5.5-inch
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Pixels per inch: 401 ppi
Dimensions: 6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches (HWD)
Weight: 6.63 ounces (188 grams)
Chip: A10
CPU: Quad-core
GPU: Six-core
RAM: 2 GB
Capacity: 32/128/256 GB
Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps
Front camera: 7 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion
OS: iOS 10
iPhone 7
Display: 4.7-inch
Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels
Pixels per inch: 326 ppi
Dimensions: 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches (HWD)
Weight: 4.87 ounces (138 grams)
Chip: A10
CPU: Quad-core
GPU: Six-core
RAM: 2 GB
Capacity: 32/128/256 GB
Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps
Front camera: 7 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion
OS: iOS 10
iPhone SE
Display: 4-inch
Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels
Pixels per inch: 326 ppi
Dimensions: 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 inches (HWD)
Weight: 5.04 ounces (143 grams)
Chip: A9
CPU: Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
GPU: PowerVR GT7600 (six-core)
RAM: 2 GB DDR4
Capacity: 16/64 GB
Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps
Front camera: 5 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
Battery: Li-Po 1642 mAh
OS: iOS 9.3
iPhone 6s
Display: 4.7 inches
Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels
Pixels per inch: 326 ppi
Dimensions: 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches (HWD)
Weight: 5.04 ounces (143 grams)
Chip: A9
CPU: Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
GPU: PowerVR GT7600 (six-core)
RAM: 2 GB DDR4
Capacity: 16/64/128 GB
Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps
Front camera: 5 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
Battery: Li-Po 1715 mAh battery
OS: iOS 9 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)
iPhone 6
Display: 4.7 inches
Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels
Pixels per inch: 326 ppi
Dimensions: 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.27 inches (HWD)
Weight: 4.55 ounces (129 grams)
Chip: A8
CPU: Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon
GPU: PowerVR GX6450 (quad-core)
RAM: 1 GB DDR3
Capacity: 16/64/128 GB
Rear camera: 8 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 60fps
Front camera: 1.2 megapixels / 720p HD video recording
Battery: Li-Po 1810 mAh battery
OS: iOS 8 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)
iPhone 5C
Display: 4-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD
Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels
Pixels per inch: 326 ppi
Dimensions: 4.90 x 2.33 x 0.35 inches (HWD)
Weight: 4.65 ounces (132 grams)
Chip: A6
CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift
GPU: PowerVR SGX 543MP3 (triple-core)
RAM: 1 GB DDR3
Capacity: 8/16/32 GB
Rear camera: 8 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
Front camera: 1.2 megapixels / 720p HD video recording
Battery: Li-Po 1510 mAh battery
OS: iOS 7 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)
iPhone 5S
Display: 4-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD
Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels
Pixels per inch: 326 ppi
Dimensions: 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 inches (HWD)
Weight: 3.95 ounces (112 grams)
Chip: A7 chip
CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Cyclone
GPU: PowerVR G6430 (quad-core)
RAM: 1 GB DDR3
Capacity: 16/32/64 GB
Rear camera: 8 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
Front camera: 1.2 megapixels / 720p HD video recording
Battery: Li-Po 1560 mAh battery
OS: iOS 7 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)