T3 Awards 2022: all the Style award winners revealed

Welcome to our celebration of the T3 Awards 2022 winners in our Style categories, bringing you all the greatest grooming, beauty and fashion products in one place!

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wristwear with one of the latest pieces unveiled at Watches and Wonders this year or get shining white teeth with the best electric toothbrush, this is the T3 Award category for you.

So, what products will you be getting to upgrade your outfit or grooming routine? Read on to find out this year's T3 Award winners in the Style categories.



(Image credit: Swatch)

Best Watch: Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch

This year's Watches and Wonders treated to a huge number of desirable watches, from a new left-handed Rolex GMT-Master to a Tudor Black Bay Pro made for adventure. This made picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist an incredibly difficult task.

Let's face it, however, there is one watch launch this year that stood out – one that transcended the watch world and broke through to mainstream audiences. We are, of course, talking about the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch.

The MoonSwatch is a collaboration between Omega and Swatch that borrows the design of the former’s iconic Speedmaster, then injects fun colours, BioCeramic cases and a low price befitting the latter.

Available in 11 colourways named after the members of our solar system from the Sun to Pluto, each model is a playfully designed take on the original Speedmaster, which in 1969 became the first watch worn on the Moon. People queued overnight to get their hands on one of the most unexpected timepieces in recent watchmaking history – it became a massive and instantaneous hit and now it's a T3 Award winner.

Best watch shortlist:

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Ceratanium, Tudor Black Bay Pro, Oris Propilot X Calibre 400, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80, Omega X Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch



(Image credit: Apple)

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 7

It's the world's best smartwatches that we're focusing on now, and we're happy to announce that the Apple Watch Series 7 has beaten off the tough competition to be crowned this year's out-and-out winner.

There's no doubt Apple is king when it comes to smartwatches, when you first put on the Apple Watch Series 7, the changes from the previous (and also T3 Award-winning) version makes the Apple Watch more convenient and easier to use for even more people.

What it does do is give you a better overall package and experience which is what has kept it at the top of our list of the best smartwatches. The Series 7 adds a bigger and better screen, plus new fast-charging capabilities, a dust-proof case, and a newly redesigned chip inside. If that wasn't enough, you get all the new watchOS 9 features recently announced.

Put simply, the Apple Watch Series 7 impresses us more than any other smartwatch. The design is perfect, the screen is perfect, and the number of third-party apps and accessories is unrivalled.

Best smartwatch shortlist:

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Apple Watch Series 7, TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, Huawei Watch 3, Garmin D2 Mach 1, Fossil Gen 6

(Image credit: Philips)

Best Electric Toothbrush: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

What a tight category! Well, tight between Oral-B and Philips, who together really are the market leaders when it comes to electric toothbrushes. There can only be one winner, and this year, the T3 Award for Best Electric Toothbrush goes to the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige.

The Sonicare 9900 Prestige is Philips' most advanced electric toothbrush yet. It features the brand's SenseIQ technology for a personalised brushing experience, and, as you brush, the SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, and coverage up to 100 times per second, adapting the intensity if you push too hard, providing effortless care and better brushing over time.

The brush pairs perfectly with the Philips Sonicare app, powered by artificial intelligence for real-time guidance and recommendations. Perhaps best of all, this toothbrush is a truly premium device, with a gorgeous design and luxury leather travel case.

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige also comes with a new premium all-in-one brush head. Philips claims it removes up to 20x more plaque and 100% fewer stains in just two days vs manual brushing, for a whiter, healthier, effortless smile.

Best electric toothbrush shortlist:

Oral-B iO10, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige, Foreo Issa 3, Ordo Sonic+, Oclean X Pro Elite



(Image credit: Philips)

Best Electric Shaver: Philips 9000 Prestige

If you're looking for the ultimate close shave – the Philips Series 9000 Prestige is the best electric shaver around – winning it a venerable T3 Award. The Series 9000 Prestive offers a very intelligent shave that means a short finish, tidy collection of hair and sensitivity that suits all skin types. The fact it looks great, is waterproof and uses wireless charging are just bonuses.

Further upping the luxe quotient, Philips 9000 Series Prestige comes with a wireless Qi charging pad, which you can also recharge your phone and other compatible gadgets as well.

It's also travel friendly, with a pouch, travel lock to stop it from going off in a bag and a handy lift-to-wake LCD screen that keeps you aware of battery life.

This really is the ultimate electric shaver that will earn a place in your shaving arsenal for years to come.

Best electric shaver shortlist:

Philips 9000 Prestige, King C. Gillette Style Master, Philips OneBlade Pro, Braun Series Series 9, Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Shaver

(Image credit: Shackleton)

Best Winter Jacket: Shackleton Lockroy All Conditions Parka

The Shackleton Lockroy All Conditions Parka is this year's recipient of the T3 Award for the best winter jacket. The luxury British clothing never fails to impress us, and this year's expedition-grade parka is a sharp, sophisticated package that will look after you for many winters to come.

The Shackleton Lockroy All Conditions Parka will look after you wherever you are, from the windy cities to icy wastlands. It's fully waterproof, windproof and breathable. Perhaps best of all, the Lockroy is made from a 100-percent recycled 3-layer waterproof fabric and is packed with RDS-certified 800 fill goose down insulation. This gives it a level of warmth and performance that is testament to its Antarctic DNA.

Shackleton didn't stop there, however, this jacket also gets full seam sealing, welded baffles, fully adjustable hood design, as well as full-length, zipped side vents which allow for immediate heat loss when moving between cold and warm environments.

Despite all of these practical elements, we think the jacket looks amazing as well, so you can remain looking suave and sophisticated in all the world’s coldest places.

Best winter coat shortlist:

Shackleton Lockroy All Conditions Parka, Adidas Terrex Techrock Belay Down Hooded Parka, Canada Goose Standard Expedition Parka, The North Face Men's Himalayan Down Parka, Finisterre Vellus Waterproof Parka