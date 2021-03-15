T3 Awards 2021 nominations are now open – and this year's awards are bigger than ever!

The T3 Awards have been running for 14 years – the first one practically pre-dated the internet – but two years ago we expanded the categories and completely reimagined to the format. This year, the T3 Awards 2021 is even bigger.

The number of categories has actually grown – which seemed impossible, if not unwise to us last year – and so the range of potential winners is wider than ever. What remains the same is that the T3 Awards is still all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – it's just now that‘s in more categories than ever before.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2021 will be announced during the week of Monday 7 June and will appear in T3 magazine on sale Wednesday 9 June. That‘s ages away but the process of choosing the victors starts right now.

There are oh-so-nearly 100 T3 Awards categories this year. Nearly one hundred! But actually 96! They range from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents.

As ever, we've got plenty of opinions about what should be on the shortlists and even what might ultimately win. However, we are again taking nominations for T3 Awards from brands, marketers and fans, so even more, new products are brought to our attention.

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – just fill in the simple online form saying what you're nominating and why. We already have key products in mind in all categories, so it's probably not necessary to nominate Premier League products such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 – although feel free to do so if it makes you happy. Nominations close on Friday 2 April.

As well as announcing victors in all T3's core areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, wellness, and fitness – in June, we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest gadget, brand, retailer, the best gadget under £100 and the tech innovation of the year.

Also for 2021, due to what is constantly referred to as "strange times", we've introduced a brand new category called WFH Heroes where we'll be recognising the people, products and services that have helped make life easier over the last 12 months. There are 15 awards up for grabs in the WFH Heroes category so be sure to get your nominations in early!

Enter your nominations for the T3 Awards 2021 now