T3 Awards 2020: Hublot's Big Bang Intergral is crowned the best watch of 2020

Just because Baselworld was cancelled this year, doesn't mean we weren't treated to a huge number of desirable watches, from James Bond's new Omega Seamaster to the technically brilliant IWC Portugieser Automatic 40. This made picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist an incredibly difficult task.

Let's face it, however, there is one watch that stood out, with a bold design, impressive in-house calibre and a stunning new bracelet.

This year, the T3 Award for Best Watch goes to the Hublot Big Bang Integral.

The T3 Award-winning watch was unveiled at the inaugural LVMH Watch Week, and is available in titanium, black ceramic, and Hublot’s own ‘King Gold’.

This comes after the recent surge in popularity of steel sports watches with integrated bracelets, led by the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philipe Nautilus.

The only question we have is, what took Hublot so long?! It's clear from the images that the Hublot Big Bang looks amazing on a bracelet.

The case of the Big Bang has been modified to accommodate the new three-link bracelet, which has been designed to flow seamlessly from the top and bottom of the case. The bracelet mirrors the angular design Hublot’s Big Bang range is known for, thanks to intricate bevelling and chamfering on every link.

The Big Bang has a case diameter of 42mm and thickness of 13,45mm, is water-resistant to 100 metres, and features the skeletal design Hublot is best known for.

This design gives you a clear view of the watch’s HUB1280 in-house calibre self-winding mechanical movement, which has a long power reserve of 72 hours.

A date complication sits at the three o’clock position, alongside a secondary dial for the watch’s 60-minute chronograph. All models of the Big Bang Integral feature a matte black skeleton dial.

We love this thoroughly modern watch, and it's very deserving of a T3 Award.

Full shortlist: Zenith Defy Classic Midnight, Hublot Big Bang Intergral, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Montblanc 1858 Automatic 24H, IWC Portugieser Automatic 40