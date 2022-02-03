Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy take up to $400 off LG OLED TVs

Best Buy is offering some unbeatable Super Bowl TV deals right now, taking up to $300 off select LG 4K TVs including their C1 Series OLED line. With just over a week to go until the big game, this may be your last chance to grab a new 4K TV on sale cheap!

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals, which includes $300 off LG's 65 inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV, offers a wide range of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly LED or a pristine NanoCell display, this mini-sale offers a display for your needs.

Sticking to a budget? How about the LG UP7000 Series 65" on sale for just $529.99. Have a bit more to spend? One of LG's best OLED TVs, the exceptional A1 Series 65", is $400 off and on sale for just $1,399.99. So head over to Best Buy right now to score one of the best Super Bowl TV deals available today.

Best Buys Super Bowl TV Deals

You can shoot over to Best Buy to check out all of the LG TVs on sale right now, but below you'll find the best options available. These are our top picks for the day, providing the best balance of value and performance for your money.

LG UP7000 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $479.99, now $399.99

If you're sticking to a budget this game day, the UP7000 Series offers an excellent TV for the price. Now $80 off, it's a great deal on LG's most popular LED line up.

LG NanoCell 75 Series 86" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $2,099.99, now $1,699.99

Dropping to just $1,700, LG's incredible NanoCell 75 Series 86" is getting a massive $400 price cut. If you were hoping to go big this Super Bowl, this is the option for you!

LG NanoCell 80 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,399.99, now $1,099.99

Jump to the latest NanoCell 80 Series 75" and you'll save a cool $300 right now. Sporting enhanced picture quality and processing tech, the NanoCell 80 Series is one heck of a TV for the price.

LG A1 Series 48" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,199.99, now $799.99

While only 48", this massive $400 discount on LG's A1 Series OLED 4K TV just can't be beat. Easily one of the best TVs under $1,000, this is a great all-around option that nets you a sick OLED display cheap.

Editor's Recommendations