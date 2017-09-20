This special edition OnePlus 5 gets arty

At an exclusive launch event in Paris last night, OnePlus unveiled its collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.
It's called the Callection, and features a limited edition OnePlus 5, as well as new accessories.
Known among his peers as the 'King of Unconventional', Castelbajac has been at the forefront of art and fashion since the 1980s, when he first asked artists to paint his dresses., developing a flamboyant, colourful style.
The exclusive OnePlus 5 features the same 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a dual camera, but sets itself apart with primary colour buttons and an etched rear case.
“This is not a mobile phone, it is a creative machine”, said Castelbajac at the launch.
“We're always looking to try new things with partners who embody the Never Settle spirit," said OnePlus co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei.
"It's been great collaborating with an icon like Jean-Charles Castelbajac, who is continuously bringing game-changing ideas to the fashion industry."
The limited edition OnePlus 5 is available to buy from 2ND October on OnePlus' website. It's priced at £499.
That's not all JCC x OnePlus has to offer, check out the range of accessories below:
The Callection range includes a holster, t-shirt and tote bag, all in Castelbajac's signature style.
The t-shirt and tote bag will be available on 2nd October for £27.95 and £21.95 respectively.
These are currently available on OnePlus' website, alongside some JCC wallpapers.
The baseball cap, case bag, and holster will be available at a later date via limited sales drops.
